The Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors on Wednesday postponed a decision on a proposed GVR-operated dog park until its April 27 meeting.
The decision came after more than an hour of discussion, including a motion to allow the audience to speak on the dog park issue even after it was tabled.
More than 10 GVR members, including some from the Tennis Club and the yet to be finalized GVR Canine Club, addressed the board.
Several speakers and GVR board members expressed concerns over the proposed location of the park, a quarter-acre at Desert Hills rec center near the tennis courts. Tennis Club members said they had not been approached with the idea and that it would disrupt their activities.
Several others also noted the neighboring HOAs were not aware a dog park was being proposed there.
The cost of the project has been floated as anywhere from $95,000 to $230,000, though on Wednesday that dropped to $25,000, with $5,000 raised by the Canine Club. Concerns on liability, safety, upkeep and other location options were also raised.
There were also suggestions to reach out to Pima County to see if it could build a dog park in Green Valley instead of GVR doing it, though the Canine Club indicated the county was not responsive.
Staff will be working with Canine Club members to take a deeper look at the options as well as to gather additional input from Tennis Club members and neighbors.
A full story on the dog park vote will be available in our next issue this Sunday.
