The GVR Board of Directors will consider bylaws changes on Wednesday, including one that would remove the CEO from the board.
Among the changes under consideration:
•Removing the CEO from the GVR Board of Directors. The CEO currently serves as a non-voting, ex-officio member.
•Changing the rules for signing GVR checks. Currently, all checks are to be signed by any two officers of GVR or by one officer and the CEO. The proposed change would add an undetermined dollar amount that would maintain the same conditions. For dollar figures below the amount, the CEO could approve checks provided there is a log kept and two managers review the checks before the CEO signs.
The board will consider authorizing the four senior officers – President Charles Sieck, Vice President Lynne Chalmers, Secretary Sandra Thornton and Treasurer Carol Crothers – to sign GVR checks.
According to the motion on Wednesday's agenda, CEO Kent Blumenthal is the only person authorized to sign checks based on the organization's bylaws and is the only one authorized with Chase Bank.
The motion also stated, "if situations arises (sic) that Dr. Blumenthal is not available, GVR cannot issue checks."
According to the bylaws, proposed changes to the document by the board requires two-thirds approval by the directors. The bylaw proposals would then go before the members to vote on during the next election beginning on Feb. 17 and ending March 19.
The board will also consider removing the Planning and Evaluation Committee from those that report to them and adding language to the bylaws concerning contracts. The proposed change would state an annual total payment can't exceed 10 percent of total revenue reported on the most recent audit unless approved by members.
Blumenthal will also provide a monitoring report Wednesday on the organization's Emergency CEO Succession policy.
The document attached to the agenda stated the board must authorize two officers and the department head lead to sign checks as well as registering them with the bank for compliance.
According to the document, the administrative services director would serve as the department head lead.
Board, CEO friction
The agenda items come on the heels of conflict between the Board of Directors and Blumenthal.
During the Oct. 30 Board of Directors meeting, Blumenthal gave a harshly worded rebuke of Sieck in front of the directors and about 50 members in attendance. Blumenthal received a standing ovation from the majority of the room.
Blumenthal's criticism was given as his CEO report for the meeting and aimed at Sieck, who had commented on the debated 2018 surplus in an e-blast and in the Green Valley News.
Following Blumenthal's statement to the board, Sieck told the Green Valley News that he found it to be a distraction.
CEO Kent Blumenthal was not allowed in the meeting because he was the subject, he told the Green Valley News. Supporters rallied for Blumenthal outside the meeting room.
"I think it was totally unprofessional that he did that," he said.
On Nov. 6, the Board of Directors held a closed-door executive session to discuss Blumenthal. Sixteen GVR members were outside the West Center meeting holding signs supporting Blumenthal.
While the board was in executive session, Blumenthal told the Green Valley News that as an ex-officio member of the board, he asked to be present in the meeting. He said the board declined his request because they intended to discuss personnel matters related to his position.
Wednesday's board meeting will be the first regular session since the Oct. 30 meeting. The board held a brief special meeting in November.
Blumenthal told the Green Valley News in a statement that much of the agenda items reported on have to do with the GVR board's Policy Governance initiatives and would have to play out on Wednesday.
Sieck did not return messages for comment Monday. The board will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at GVR West Center.