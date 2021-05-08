GVR Directors Kathi Bachelor, Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer gathered at Desert Meadows park Thursday to talk with GVR members about anything on their minds.
They comprise the minority of the board that identifies with the GVR4US platform, which says it champions fiscal conservatism, increased membership involvement and transparent communication – one of the main motivations behind Thursday’s meeting, Crothers said.
“Though we don’t necessarily agree on everything, I think we all agree that the members ought to be the people we serve in the first place. So, we’re going to continue to try to communicate with them in whatever way we can,” she said.
The other nine board members largely align with the Friends of GVR, and outline their mission to “enhance and maintain the quality of Green Valley Recreation activities, facilities and services” under the pillars of ethical leadership, exceptional recreation organization, affordability, working together and communicating with the membership.
About 20 people shared concerns Thursday about Green Valley Recreation’s payroll expenses, the East Center pool replacement, securing funding for GVR classes and instructors, and improving the quality of communication between GVR and the membership.
At one point, two members said they feared the discussion was devolving into attacks on GVR CEO Scott Somers, and warned against “getting on that path again,” in reference to the board’s relationship with former CEO Kent Blumenthal.
Crothers replied that all three of the directors in attendance were firm supporters of Somers, who started Jan. 1.
“He’s reaching out to members, he’s opening his door. I think he’s trying to do the right thing,” she said.
“What we’re trying to do is just keep an open line of communication so you can understand what’s going on. There are real restrictions in place to try to reach out and encourage a variety of opinions – not opinions about whether the CEO is good or bad, but what’s best for our community,” Crothers said.
Hillyer, a new board member who advocates for increased transparency from directors, shared that one of his personal goals during his term would be to “establish the principle that GVR board members have virtually the same free speech rights that GVR members do.”
According to the Board of Directors Code of Conduct, directors are allowed to express individual opinions to the public, press or other entities, but “must recognize the legitimacy of any Board decision” and the “limitation and inability of any Director to speak for the Board, except as explicitly authorized by the Board.”
Thursday’s 90-minute informal gathering was set up by the three directors and was not an official GVR meeting or event.
Hillyer said this and other restrictions imposed by policy governance manuals and the board Code of Conduct – which Hillyer, Crothers and Bachelor said they have not signed – are structured in a way that limits discussion and works to “effectively silence minorities on the board.”
“It’s true that the board acts on a majority vote, but to say that we speak with one voice just strikes me as very odd,” Hillyer said. “If you have a hundred elected members, you get a hundred voices. If you have 12 elected members, you get 12 voices.”
Bachelor encouraged members to continue their conversations by participating in the upcoming Strategic Plan Member Survey, which will gather member feedback on the organization’s new proposed goals over the next few years.
“There are so many wonderful members of this organization that just don’t get a voice. Now, we do need some help from them. It would be helpful for all members to take part in, and get your neighbors involved,” she said.
The survey will open online from May 24 to June 6. More information on how to participate will be distributed in the coming week, said GVR Communications Manager Natalie Whitman.