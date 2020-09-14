President Don Weaver acknowledged that GVR should have discussed naming the Pickleball Cente…
The GVR Board of Directors will hold a special meeting Wednesday to disclose how it came to decide to name the Pickleball Center after former CEO Kent Blumenthal, who resigned in February.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
The board's agenda said GVR would release the information and decision made behind closed doors in executive session. The board surprised members Aug. 26 when it announced the decision, which had been made in late July or early August.
Board president Don Weaver told the Green Valley News that in retrospect, the board shouldn't have used an executive session to make the decision.
He said GVR wasn't spending money on the project and that all funding come through private donations raised by an independent group.