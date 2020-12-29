GVR directors stuck to their guns Tuesday on whether they struck a good deal with the purchase of a former golf course clubhouse earlier this year.
In a special meeting they also voted to kill an investigative committee looking into who leaked information to the media during the search for a new CEO.
Green Valley Recreation's special meeting didn't add anything new to the fuss over the purchase of the former Canoa Hills clubhouse, and left the test of a good value tabled until the organization strikes a lease agreement with the GVR Foundation on a large parking lot next door.
The lease will be a crucial point in the property's overall value since the nearly $504,000 purchase of the clubhouse and surrounding property included a condition that the seller donates the 103-space parking lot to the GVR Foundation. The clubhouse includes a small parking lot previously used for golf carts but would require a large parking lot for members visiting the future center that will host several clubs.
A Feb. 3 appraisal by Ajay Madhvani of AM Valuation Services valued the clubhouse and large parking lot together at $540,000. According to the appraisal, Madhvani valued the clubhouse, land and improvements at $383,740, or about $120,000 less than GVR paid for it. He valued the large parking lot at about $165,000.
Terramar Properties listed the 8,070-square-foot clubhouse at $450,000 and the large parking lot at $250,000. The appraisal noted twice that the owner, Borderland Investments, would sell both parcels in the mid-$500,000 range, which raised questions as to why GVR didn't take the deal.
Last week, board President Don Weaver stated he wasn't aware that such an offer was on the table, but said the $504,000 deal for the clubhouse with the parking lot donation to the GVR Foundation was the best available.
Weaver told the Green Valley News he was aware members had questions concerning the deal and hoped a slideshow presentation by director Randy Howard would help explain it. However, directors voted, 8-3, against distributing the presentation to members. Director Bev Lawless was absent.
Directors didn't discuss reasons for opposing the distribution. It was already available through the board's Tuesday and Dec. 16 agenda packets. (See attached.)
Instead, interim CEO Jen Morningstar – who was authorized by the board to negotiate the deal – summarized how it took place.
Director Charlie Sieck noted that directors authorized the purchase of the clubhouse and parking lot in the executive session. Director Sandra Thornton indicated the board had authorized enough money to buy both properties.
GVR's new CEO Scott Somers will negotiate with the Foundation, according to the board. He begins work Jan. 4.
Last week, Weaver told the Green Valley News an option to buy could be on the table for any lease agreement.
Statements in the appraisal that Borderland was willing to sell both properties in the mid-$500,000 range came up Tuesday, but Weaver maintained the deal was the best available option.
Director Mark Kelley said he wasn't aware of the appraisal or given an opportunity to review it. Kelley joined the board after Lynne Chalmers resigned April 30; the appraisal came out in February.
Director Dale Sprinkle questioned why GVR paid $504,000 when the property remained listed at $450,000 for "years," and said the offer should have been lower. The appraisal indicted it had been on the market for two years.
Sieck said any final lease agreement would ultimately determine whether the organization received a good deal.
"We're all working with a missing piece of information here, and we're going to lay that in Scott Somers' lap," he said.
However, Director Mark McIntosh said directors were missing the point that the clubhouse would eliminate space issues and the deal with the Foundation could help members with MAP funds — a program to help members pay dues.
"This clubhouse is going to fit five clubs' needs," he said. "What the board was trying to do is give five different clubs a place to call their own. And that's what they did."
The Foundation gives money to several entities, not all GVR-related.
Committee killed
The board reversed course on plans to seek the source of a leak to the Green Valley News. The newspaper published the names of three CEO finalists which at the time were deemed confidential. Director Mike Zelenak, who was to head the committee even though every director was considered a suspect, offered to take a lie detector test before convening the group.
Instead, directors voted 8-3 to abolish the committee after discussion.
McIntosh supported going forward and said he was concerned that a director could be the source of the leak and is damaging the board's reputation. But Director Donna Coon said it was time to start looking at what's best for GVR and not focus on infighting. She said the damage is done at this point.
Several directors indicated they didn't want Somers to have to deal with an investigation during his first months on the job.
Directors unanimously approved the creation of the committee in November.