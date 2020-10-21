GVR is now the owner of the former Canoa Hills Golf Course Clubhouse on South Camino Del Sol.
The approval came in an executive session Friday and was announced Monday.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said the board hasn't disclosed what it paid for the property, which has been vacant for several years.
However, Terramar Properties had the two-story, 8,070-square foot building listed for $450,000; it came with a small parking lot. Terramar listed a large parking lot next door for $250,000.
GVR Foundation's President Jim Counter said the parking lot was donated to the organization by the property's former owner Morgan North as part of GVR's purchase of the property.
The Foundation plans to meet today to determine leasing agreements with Green Valley Recreation to lease the parking lot.
In July, the Green Valley News reported GVR's Planning and Evaluation Committee chair Randy Howard said the organization was still in initial discussion phases on the property.
GVR's Friday e-blast announcement reported, "an exhaustive study of the building and grounds was completed prior to making an offer, including professional inspections, expert consultations on all aspects of the structure, the air quality, and possible renovation ideas."
In 2017, Derrick Sinclair with Terramar Properties told the Green Valley News the clubhouse, which is more than 30 years old, was structurally sound but needed repairs.
Morningstar said a gutting and rehabilitation would address damage and deficiencies.
"The plan is over the course of a couple of years to completely gut and rehab the building," she said. "And make it a totally different place than a clubhouse for a golf course."
She said it is a long-term project and not in the condition needed for members to move in right away.
"So, the really good things are some of the inspections we had the air quality – in the lower level where the golf carts were stored – there are no residual fumes or mold or any kind of things that are scary to contractors as far as what's left down there," Morningstar said.
She said the building is structurally OK, and the former owners replaced the roof, which took care of some issues.
GVR reported the revamped clubhouse would eventually house space for glass artists, ceramics and poker clubs. GVR also reported the purchase would free space at Desert Hills Center to expand the Lapidary Club, fitness room and meeting space.