Green Valley Recreation Board Director Connie Griffin resigned from the board this morning without explanation.
She was appointed in August when Don Weaver resigned. Griffin did not opt to run for re-election this year, unlike her husband, incumbent Director Mark McIntosh, whose name appears on ballot.
“I am motivated to join the GVR Board of Directors because although I thoroughly support the GVR Corporation, I am concerned about what sometimes appears to be lack of full exposure of pertinent information and data to the GVR Board of Directors and the GVR membership,” Griffin’s August application for the seat said.
Her term was set to expire at the Annual Meeting in March, but GVR Communications Manager Natalie Whitman said the resignation is effective immediately.
Griffin moved to Green Valley in 2016 following a 35-year career in public service for the City of Bloomington, Illinois. Before her election onto the GVR board of directors, she served on the board for GVR Foundation as well as various GVR committees.
Griffin did not respond to a requests for comment Wednesday morning from a reporter.
GVR President Mike Zelenak is expected to make the announcement in today’s regular board meeting at 2 p.m. at the West Center.
It’s unclear whether the Board will try to appoint somebody to the seat for just one month.
In case of an appointment for the seat, Whitman said staff has provided Zelenak with names of those next in line, based on the results of the 2021 election. In order, they are: Gary Austin, Marge Garneau, Chuck Soukup, Eric Sullwold and David Valdez.
