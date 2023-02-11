A bicycle can be a tool of leisure, health, fun and an affordable mode of transportation.
Members of the GVR Cycling Club know the benefits well, and are helping local cycling organizations with a community bike drive.
The club is asking residents to donate used bikes that will be distributed among three bike organizations — BICAS (Bicycle Inter-Community Art and Salvage) in Tucson, the Continental School Mountain Bike Club and OS3 Movement in Nogales.
Tom Wilsted with the GVR Cycling Club said the goal is all about getting bikes into the hands of people who could reap the benefits.
“The great thing about this is getting bikes out of the garage where they could be being used, but in many cases they are not,” he said. “Sometimes people stop riding as much, or people are afraid, they have lost their balance and can't ride anymore. We’re getting these bikes into more active hands, maybe in someone’s hands who doesn’t have a car to get around.”
Wilsted said their community bike drive got its start four years ago after he began participating at BICAS, a nonprofit bike repair and recycling program in Tucson.
“I was interested in becoming a better bike mechanic so I went to BICAS,” he said. “With their build-a-bike program for adults you pay for five sessions, four hours each and they train you to take a bike apart, rebuild it and the finished bike goes to someone else.”
Wilsted returned and began volunteering regularly, when the idea of a local bike drive came to him.
“I thought of the idea coming out of that, I saw the need for bikes at BICAS, so four years ago we organized a bike drive here out of Good Shepherd Church in Sahuarita,” he said. “We got more than 100 bikes and it was amazing.”
There was no drive the last couple of years due to COVID.
So far, they have received 20 bicycles and presented their first bike to Edgardo Munoz, founder of the OS3 Movement in Nogales on Wednesday.
Munoz said the bikes they will receive will be a big help for several of their programs, especially in partnerships the Arizona-based organization is creating with its sister city, Nogales, Sonora.
“This bike donation for us is perfect for this,” he said. “ We've been partnering more with Sonora. If Nogales, Arizona, has a need for bikes, imagine Sonora. There's a lot of bikes that need more work but in Sonora a lot of people are really creative and those bikes, they will look for a way to fix the bikes and use them.”
OS3 has programs modeled after BICAS, like chances for youths and adults to build bikes and learn maintenance skills.
“We have a lot of programs like fix to own, where we get a bike donation, we fix it and invite the community to come and learn,” he said. “A lot of people buy bikes, get a flat and leave it there because they don't know how to fix it.”
For him, cycling was a life changer and the reason he formed the organization was to share the wealth of benefits with his community.
He said bikes are needed in Nogales, both in Arizona and Sonora, and even bikes that may seem as though they are no longer usable can be used.
“It’s great seeing those types of bikes ride in the streets again in a safe way,” he said.
The GVR Cycling Club is partnering with the Posada Pedalers, Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocate Committee and the Cyclists of Quail Creek.
Those who have a used bike to donate can drop it off at the official event at the La Posada Community Center on Feb. 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who can’t make the event or have questions can contact Wilsted at 860-214-2822 or email him at tom.wilsted@uconn.edu.
La Posada is providing space for the bikes, signage and giving out $5 gift certificates to Posada Java to anyone who donates a bike. Wilsted said they are particularly interested in smaller bikes for children ages 7 to 10, and road bikes.