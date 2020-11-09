Green Valley Recreation is considering an internal investigation into a leak of the names of three CEO candidates.
"Basically, that'll be on the agenda, yes,” GVR President Don Weaver said Monday.
That message is clearer in boilerplate emails sent to GVR members inquiring about candidate Scott Somers. Somers was involved in a lawsuit brought by a former employee that cost Clatsop County, Oregon, where he was county manager, an estimated $700,000.
The lawsuit, detailed in a Green Valley News story Sunday, included an award of $271,610 in damages for emotional distress and damage to the employee’s professional reputation after she was fired by Somers.
The email signed by GVR Secretary Beverly Tobiason and Assistant Secretary Mark Kelley reads, in part, “The Board is taking the release of confidential information as a serious violation of our Code of Conduct. We are planning an open meeting via Zoom to address the need for an internal investigation and invite you to join us. We intend this process to be transparent.”
The Green Valley News printed the names of the three CEO finalists.
The GVR email said, “The recent article in the GV News revealed confidential information about the CEO applicants. All of the candidates are currently employed thus may be facing additional professional consequences from this disclosure.”
One of the candidates, Chad Bird of Decorah, Iowa, received a 19 percent raise in 2016, about four months after his city council learned he was a finalist for a job elsewhere. The council cited Bird’s “excellent” performance and high morale among staff.
On Saturday, Weaver told the Green Valley News there would be an all-member meeting in the next week to “discuss where we are, what’s happened and where we’re going. It will be very transparent.”
He declined to say whether the board would choose a new CEO before that meeting. The candidates were in Green Valley for several days last week and met with board and committee members.