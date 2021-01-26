Members of the GVR Computer Club may have been better prepared for the shift to virtual meetings and classes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic than others.
Club members are tech-savvy, which helped when they moved meetings and classes to Zoom.
The club reopened on Nov. 30 and still has a lot of focus on Zoom. They are trying to get more of their members to get involved online.
Club President Mike Kearns said Zoom meetings have been great, and he sees it continuing even when the pandemic ends.
"We want to bring in as many as we can, and I'm surprised we haven't had a bigger turnout on Zoom because I don't think the average person yet understands the value of Zoom and how to use it," he said. "I think we can bring a lot more people into the fold by conducting these Zoom classes."
The Computer Club has been holding Zoom meetings and classes on Thursdays and throughout the week.
Kearns said they currently have one class they are conducting in-person with limited capacity because the teacher prefers not to use Zoom.
Kearns said he was expecting to see higher numbers in the video conference calls. He thought they'd see 75 to 100 people in some of their Zoom offerings but are sometimes lucky to see 15 to 20.
Brad Brooks facilitates a weekly Zoom Apple users group and said there were 25 people in the last class compared to 35 to 40 or more for in-person classes.
"I have met some members that used to be at in-person meetings and have not gone to Zoom meetings who just don't want to do zoom," Brooks said. "I think what they mean is they enjoy getting there early, seeing everyone, talking about things, the sociability aspects in meeting people that they don't get out of Zoom."
Zoom has also given the club the ability to connect with people who are not in town.
Kathy Arnold, education and website director, said some of their snowbirds members couldn't return to the area due to COVID-19.
"We have Herman from Germany who gets on because he can't come back. He's usually here in winter," she said. "He's been able to join us in Germany and even gives presentations on wifi networks. It's quite exciting because people have gone away, and now they're tuning in."
She said she thought perhaps members who are still hesitant about Zoom were concerned about Zoom's early security problems, like "Zoom bombing" – uninvited users disrupting the meeting.
"Maybe it turned people off and they said 'I'm not going to go that way,'" she said.
Bill Edmunds, who has facilitated sessions on using Zoom, said the technology allows the club to go year-round.
"It really expands the club," he said. "In the future, instead of us shutting down at the end of April or the first of May, we can actually have some programs that we continue throughout the entire year like we did last year."
Edmunds saw the early days of video conferencing when he worked for AT&T in the '70s and early '80s. He said the technology would continue to improve.
"It's only going to get easier to use, not only for use in clubs or organizations, I think in its use for personal communication with family," he said.
Eric Noyes is the club's newest board member and facilitates a monthly Zoom meeting on Quicken software. He has also been setting up guest speakers for Zoom and said the possibilities have opened up in a big way.
He found a weekly online program called Tech for Seniors and has incorporated some of their videos into the club's meetings and other programs. He's also been able to schedule guest speakers for Zoom.
"We can bring in guest speakers from anywhere rather than being limited to who would be willing to stand up in front of a group," he said. "It really broadens the available expertise that we can find on whatever the subject. More of this builds on each other, and we're learning more about what's out there and available to help benefit the club."
The Computer Club will return to more in-person classes in the future, but Zoom will continue to be a tool they utilize. Kearns wants to encourage members to go on Zoom, especially those who might not be comfortable returning to in-person classes right away.
"Why aren't more people wanting to join Zoom meetings; it's something I don't understand yet," he said. "It's a safe procedure and a wonderful way of communicating."
Edmunds said technology like Zoom is one silver lining from 2020.
"It was a very tough year for many folks, certainly tough for our members, but I see great opportunities with some things such as Zoom," he said.
GVR members can get more information on Zoom meetings and classes by visiting ccgvaz.org.