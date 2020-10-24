The GVR Fiscal Affairs Committee recommended increasing most fees next year, including an extra $12 for annual dues and Life Care membership.
GVR has not had a dues increase the last two year. If directors approve the schedule, annual dues and Life Care would be $505 per year.
The FAC also recommended a $116 increase to the initial fee, which would bring the rate to $2,543. The initial fee applies to homes without a prior master deed on the property.
The Property Acquisition Capital Fee – formerly the New Member Capital Fee – would increase $39 to $2,655. The transfer fee for GVR property would increase $50 to $400.
Tenant fees charged for individuals lease from GVR members would increase $5 to $10 depending on length. The fee is for a tenant card to use amenities.
The proposed fee schedule would also raise the annual guest card $5 to a new rate of $70.
The proposed fee schedule and 2021 budget are on the Board of Directors’ agenda on Wednesday and require approval. The online meeting link is gvrec.org/remote-meetings/ or through GVR’s website under governance.