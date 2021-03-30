Green Valley Recreation announced plans for a phased reopening of its offices, facilities and clubs through April, following Gov. Ducey’s Executive Order that lifted many COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events in Arizona.
According to a March 26 bulletin, GVR members can make new reservations for “all usual GVR activities” beginning April 1, with activities at all major centers resuming on April 14 and all satellite centers on April 28.
Masks will continue to be required indoors, a policy that will be monitored by GVR staff at all major centers and satellite facilities, said GVR Communications Manager Natalie Whitman in an email statement. All facilities will continue to operate under occupancy limits, which will be established on a room-by-room and activity-by-activity basis, she added.
“Activities that require tables, such as cards or quilting, may allow for fewer participants than those arranged theatre-style, such as a lecture or meeting,” Whitman said. “Members are encouraged to observe the social distancing guideline. That guideline will be a priority factor in determining occupancy limits.”
More cleaning, fewer members
Though the pandemic changed things for many GVR clubs, some groups have been allowed to reopen earlier with enhanced cleaning and social-distancing measures in place.
The West Center pool, which was one of the first GVR pools to reopen after the pandemic shutdowns, has been hosting GVR’s Swim Club since May 2020. At the time, a lot of seasonal members had left for the summer, so the club had a smaller group of swimmers to manage, the club’s president, Brad Eastridge, said.
“Our club was fortunate to be one of the first to get back to what we love,” he said. “We continue to swim while observing all COVID protocols.”
Both the GVR Ceramics Club and the Glass Artists Club followed suit and opened their doors with reduced capacity and limited workshop classes back in September.
Kathy Cline, president of the GVR Ceramics Club, said “everything has worked perfect” during their time back in the Desert Hills center. Members are required to wear masks, sanitize after use of work areas and quarantine before returning to the studio after visiting family or friends.
“We are happy to say most of us have had shots or are waiting for appointments. We feel very safe coming to our studio and working through this time,” Cline said.
Linda Touzeau, president of GVR’s Glass Artists Club, said their group has stayed busy since firing up the kiln and resuming their new member classes last fall.
“Except for the fact that everyone would love to have more members in the studio, which I totally understand...we have had no problems with COVID nor with our members following COVID rules,” Touzeau said.
Clubs adjusting
After months of only playing singles, Ford Demming, president of the GVR Table Tennis Club, said his group would finally have the chance to play doubles under the new guidelines–though some members may not want to.
“It’s kind of funny, a lot of the guys have said they’ve gotten so used to playing singles, and their skill level has improved so dramatically that they prefer to just play that now,” he chuckled.
Other GVR clubs are looking forward to finally reconnecting with members in-person again, thanks to the lowered restrictions.
Representatives from GVR’s Amigas Club and AmigOs Men’s Club, both of which connect Green Valley residents with opportunities to get involved in the community, expressed excitement about planning activities and gatherings with their leadership in the coming weeks.
“Most of the members, either due to their age or health conditions, haven’t been socially active this past year or even left their house all that much,” said Robert Petrillo, president of the AmigO’s Men’s Club.
“They are very much looking forward to taking part in the many different activities that our club has to offer,” he said.
The AmigO’s Men’s Club plans to restart their monthly meetings, as well as their social breakfasts at Grill on the Green, in May.
After establishing a rotation system for dancers, the Green Valley Line Dancing Club was able to resume in-person activities for the first time last week and plans to continue gathering with limited room capacity.
“Not everyone can dance when they would like, but the membership has been very supportive and compliant, recognizing the health of all must be our prime consideration,” the club’s president, Nancy Stewart, said.
“We remain hopeful that we will all dance together again, as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.
After holding classes virtually on Zoom during the pandemic, the Green Valley Square and Round Dance Club is also looking forward to dancing again with members in-person and is planning to get back into the swing of things as soon as this fall.
“Our dances are normally done with at least eight people, so it doesn’t reproduce well with two or four over Zoom. It’s awkward to even do the moves,” club representative Nancy Weenig said.
“And because of all the interchanging of hands, and the close proximity...now the thing we have to face is when will people feel safe to do that again,” she said.
David Flatt, the club’s president, said he’s more optimistic, and after conducting a survey of its membership, feels there’s enthusiasm to get back into dancing.
“We’re planning for a big introductory party in the fall, and everybody is welcome to attend that, even if they’ve never danced before,” Flatt said.