The Green Valley Fire District plans on getting a new piece of safety gear thanks to a $1,500 donation from the GVR Hunting and Fishing Club.
The money should get GVFD its first powered air-purifying respirator that gives emergency responders protection against respiratory hazards. GVFD Operations Chief Joey Kosiorowski said the district hopes to get about four units in the future. The PAPR units run about $1,500 or more each.
"It'll help with our ambulance crews when they're transporting longer distances," he said. "Instead of having to wear a mask, they'll have a purifying air device. As long as the battery is charged, an unlimited supply of clean, fresh air."
Kosiorowski said the units are useful during outbreaks, such as when there was an ebola concern a few years back, the current COVID-19 situation or any future threats.
Don Brown said the club donated $1,000 from its general fund and then pulled together another $500 from individual board members.
Jim Fisher said coming up with the $1,500 for GVFD started as an idea from the club's president Gary Williams and would hopefully lead to more contributions.