Green Valley Recreation announced Saturday that it is closing all 13 rec centers until April 1 over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The decision came after an afternoon emergency meeting of the Board of Directors.
A notice sent to members said presidential preference polling sites at Casa Paloma 1, Desert Hills and East Center will be open for election activities only on Tuesday.
On Friday, the GVR Foundation canceled the remainder of the Southern Arizona Senior Games.
Part of the notice to members:
The health, safety and well-being of GVR members, staff and the greater Green Valley Community is of utmost importance. GVR continues to monitor the latest information from the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services as information about Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve. GVR leadership met over the course of several days pouring over the abundant, ever-changing information regarding the COVID-19 and how it would affect our high-risk member population. GVR Management has taken a proactive stance in protecting our members and staff from the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by deciding that at the close of business today, March 14, 2020 all GVR facilities and offices will close, tentatively reopening on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.