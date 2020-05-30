GVR hasn't had capacity issues after its first week of phased pool and fitness center reopenings.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said the pool at Madera Vista was the only one to hit the 10 percent capacity limit this week, and it happened once.
"They really seem to enjoy what they're doing, and we haven't had very many complaints or problems at all," she said. "So, I'm really happy."
GVR plans to tweak the hours at the pools and fitness centers starting Monday.
"We found to better fit what people want; we're going from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.," Morningstar said. "Tennis and pickleball are staying the same."