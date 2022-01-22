Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers is resuming one-on-one meetings with board members despite a recommendation last summer by the group’s attorney that they could pose problems if they continued.
In an email to board members Thursday, Somers said he disagreed with attorney Wendy Ehrlich’s position in July, and said following her advice has led to an increase in board divisiveness and negative press and a decrease in board unity.
“All of that said, I am resuming one-on-one meetings with individual Board members immediately,” Somers wrote in the email.
In a September email to Somers, Ehrlich expressed several concerns about the meetings, including, “that in light of the Me Too movement, it creates the potential for allegations of improper conduct, including sexual harassment; (2) it could be perceived as creating the potential for undue influence or quid pro quos; and (3) it could be perceived as, or potentially amount to, a circumvention of the Bylaws’ open meeting requirement.”
Somers discontinued the meetings but said the organization has gone backward since. He noted that in his first six months on the job in early 2021, he had seen “significant improvements in Board and staff relations, less consternation and incivility amongst Board members, an increase in unanimous or near unanimous approval and agreement at Board meetings, and a noticeable decrease in negative press.”
That all changed, and Somers’ email suggests not having the meetings was part of the reason.
Somers said he sought a second opinion and spoke to legal counsel “representing a similar organization in the Phoenix area. The attorney I spoke with did not share the same concerns as GVR’s legal counsel. He agreed there were no legal concerns and expressed that he couldn’t understand what the concerns with ‘perception’ were,” he wrote.
Somers said he was told that “with most non-profits, it is expected that the CEO would be meeting with individual members of the Board he or she works for and with.”
Somers called resuming the meetings “in best interest of the organization for the reasons I have already stated and I believe it is a CEO’s duty to attempt to improve relations and collaboration among Board members.”
At the time, board member Carol Crothers called Ehrlich’s email to Somers “embarrassingly condescending.”
Crothers was censured at an October meeting over comments she made about Ehrlich in executive session after it was determined Crothers violated the GVR member and director codes of conduct.
At that meeting, Crothers said, “several board members asked for legal citations or examples to back up advice from (Ehrlich), and she could provide absolutely none. I stated that I would not accept her position without additional support.”
Crothers said that on multiple occasions, GVR counsel has made errors that later had to be corrected.
“Often, her advice seems to serve no purpose except to generate division on this board and limit directors from serving the membership,” Crothers said.
Bart Hillyer, a GVR board member and retired attorney, addressed Somers’ practice of meeting with individual board members in an Oct. 22 opinion piece in the Green Valley News.
Hillyer said he found the informal meetings “quite useful” and that “it’s quite common, and perfectly legitimate, for corporate CEOs to meet with individual board members,” and that, “Some CEOs do it a lot ... It’s driven by the management style of the CEO.”
Hillyer called out “the controlling faction of the GVR board, currently nine of the 12 board members,” whom he said were not pleased with the practice. “I surmise that one or two members went behind Mr. Somers’ back to a GVR contractor, complaining about it.”