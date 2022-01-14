The CEO for Green Valley Recreation is among three finalists for the Sahuarita town manager job.
Scott Somers, who has been in the GVR post for a year, joins Konrad Hildebrandt, former city manager of Riverton, Utah, and Shane Dille, deputy manager for the City of Flagstaff.
Kelly Udall left the town manager job in July after eight years. The town's finance director, AC Marriotti, is serving as interim town manager and oversees the search committee, which received 33 applications. The job pays $170,000 to $200,000.
Department heads and council members will hold interviews with the three finalists Tuesday and Wednesday. A public meet-and-greet is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in council chambers.
Scott Somers
Somers has been CEO at the non-profit Green Valley Recreation since Jan. 1, 2021. He oversees the budget and employees for 13 recreation centers in Green Valley. About 80 percent of Green Valley residents are GVR members.
By most accounts, Somers has had an effective and smooth first year dealing with a board that at times can be unpredictable and has a reputation for pushing boundaries.
He also served as city manager in College Park, Maryland; county manager in Clatsop County, Oregon; and city manager in Reedsport, Oregon. Somers has a master’s of public administration from the University of Arizona.
Clatsop County was on the losing end of a lawsuit involving Somers in 2015 that ultimately cost them about $700,000. According to published stories, Somers fired Clatsop County Clerk Maeve Kennedy Grimes after two errors were discovered on the November 2014 general election ballot.
Kennedy Grimes contacted the Secretary of State’s office after the errors came to light and was directed to proceed with mailing out supplemental ballots, which would cost the county about $14,000. The lawsuit alleged Somers ordered her to consider less expensive options or do nothing because the errors were insignificant.
Kennedy Grimes said during the trial that she was “not terminated for the right reasons. I was made out to be a person who I am not. I was made out to look like someone who didn’t know how to do my job, and that is not true.”
A 12-person jury unanimously agreed that Kennedy Grimes was fired because she disclosed information she reasonably believed was evidence of the county violating the law, mismanagement, wasting funds and abusing authority. The jury also found the county interfered with Kennedy Grimes’ disclosure.
Kennedy Grimes was awarded $168,136 in economic damages and $271,610 in noneconomic damages, totaling nearly $440,000. Noneconomic damages apply to her emotional distress and the damage to her professional reputation. The county also was ordered to cover her attorney fees.
Somers told the Green Valley News in 2020 that the clerk was terminated because the errors occurred, not because she consulted with the Secretary of State.
Konrad Hildebrandt
Hildebrandt grew up in Tucson and has about 30 years of experience in municipal management at cities including Cedar Hills, Utah; Odessa, Texas; and Riverton, Utah.
His stint in Riverton spanned from 2018 to 2020. His resume touts spearheading the implementation of a new police department, city beautification program, expanding financial transparency and boosting efficiency. His contract was terminated in 2020, after less than two years.
“It was in the middle of the pandemic with a new city council,” Hildebrandt said of his departure from Riverton. “It’s inherent that cities will sometimes want to go a different direction.”
However, minutes from council meetings show Hildebrandt was replaced by an interim city manager by February 2020, a month before widespread nationwide lockdowns.
Hildebrandt's time in Cedar Hills wasn't always smooth. In January 2012, a group that called itself Cedar Hills Citizens for Responsible Government tried to oust then-Mayor Eric Richardson amid allegations of improperly using city funds. The group claimed he and Hildebrandt moved $371,726 from city recreation funds to the city's golf course to make it appear profitable, unlawfully gave Hildebrandt a raise, and obscured or withheld information from the public.
Hildebrandt submitted his resignation on May 1, 2012, citing the “baseless allegations.”
“For the past several months our city staff and city council have spent a considerable amount of time and energy on accusations made against me and Mayor Richardson by a group of residents,” his statement read. “Tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees have been incurred by the city to defend myself and Mayor Richardson…”
Hildebrandt said he had hoped that after the county attorney dismissed the allegations, the city could move forward.
“Sadly, this is not the case as this group continues to create controversy and threatens continued litigation,” the statement read.
The following day, federal authorities alleged Richardson fraudulently solicited more than $2.3 million in investments for an equity firm. Richardson was sentenced to a year in prison, according to media reports.
“The issues with the mayor had zero to do with the city of Cedar Hills,” Hildebrandt told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. “Unfortunately, they happened at the same time. The mayor, in my opinion, made a bad choice. I know he’d say that, too.”
An FBI investigation did not lead to charges in connection to the allegations against Hildebrandt and Richardson. In November 2012, a judge denied a request for a county investigation.
In 2014, Hildebrandt served as the assistant city manager for Odessa, Texas, overseeing a $250 million budget and 1,000 employees. Since then, he has worked as an instructor in the Jordan School District in Utah.
Hildebrandt identifies long-term sustainable water supply, public safety and economic development as his top priorities. He holds a master's of public administration with an emphasis in local government and facility management, and a bachelor's degree in business management, from Brigham Young University.
Shane Dille
Shane Dille has been deputy manager in Flagstaff since 2016.
Throughout his career, Dille says he helped lobby and coordinate with state officials on capital projects, helped to secure funding for infrastructure, including an $87 million grant while working as city manager in Nogales.
“I think I have a lot to offer the community,” Dille said. “I’ve worked with the Town of Sahuarita before. I especially got to know them while working in Nogales. I’m very familiar with the area and the issues, I’m familiar with many people who call Sahuarita home.”
Four months into Dille’s job as Nogales city manager in 2010, the city’s then-Mayor Octavio Garcia-Von Borstel was arrested on charges of bribery, theft, fraud and money laundering–as was his father on similar charges. Both ended up doing prison time. Dille said he was tasked with cooperating with federal authorities, leading press conferences and earning back public trust.
“You are put in a situation where you have to think about what's in the best interest of the community, it’s making sure the information is transparent, the public is informed and you take necessary steps to rebuild,” Dille said.
Dille (pronounced Dilley) participated in a recruitment panel for a town manager search in Sahuarita, according to his resume, which led to the recommendation of Udall as a top candidate.
Dille held the Nogales city manager position for six years before council voted not to renew his contract in 2015 – a relatively long stint for a Nogales city manager in recent years. He described the departure as “early but mutual.”
Dille has also served as president of the Arizona City Management Association (2018-19). He earned his masters in public administration from Brigham Young University. His 21 years in city management have all been in Arizona.
2022 election
The town of Sahuarita will see more changes in leadership this year.
In addition to a new town manager, there are four open seats on council – three four-year seats and one two-year seat. Longtime council member Melissa Hicks also is resigning, effective Feb. 1.
Candidates can file from March 7 through April 4. The primary election is Aug. 2.