The Green Valley News provided a questionnaire to the nine candidates for the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors. The responses are below and have not been edited.
Ballots were mailed Feb. 18, and they must be returned by March 24. GVR will announce the results that day.
Nancy Austin
I’ve lived in Green Valley full-time for 8 years. I’m a wife, mother & grandmother concerned about the way the current majority-controlled board is conducting business. I have been a medical office manager and a successful small business owner and currently serve as Board Secretary at my church.
Barbara Blake
My term on the Board of the Green Valley Council ended recently and I am looking for another opportunity to serve the community. I am a mediator for the Green Valley Justice Court and a Small Claims Hearing Officer. I believe in consensus, cooperation, and good governance.
Jim Carden
My career in K-12 education: teaching, principal, personnel director and district superintendent, allowed me to immerse myself in the cultures of the Yupik, Inupiaq and Aleut communities I served. I took part in native dancing, fishing, hunting, skiing and snowmobiling and now enjoy the lapidary and wood clubs, biking, hiking rafting and traveling with my RV.
Laurel E. Dean
After retiring as a professor emeritus from the University of California, I became a licensed aesthetician and had my own skin care and permanent makeup business. I am a good listener and a respectful friend. I love all that GVR offers and I take advantage of many amenities: classes, clubs and social events.
Beth Dingman
I am a New Englander who has come to embrace life in the Arizona desert. I got both my undergrad and graduate degrees from University of Chicago, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines. I started and ran a small publishing company in Vermont. I have been active in sports and social clubs here, serving on the boards of two of them.
Steve Gilbert
My name is Steve Gilbert. I have lived in Green Valley for 11 years. I am originally from Idaho, but have also lived in California, Washington and Utah. I am a retired senior manager in home health care and have worked in financial management as well. Most recently, I worked as a regional manager in the merger & acquisition industry specific to home based infusion therapy.
Mark McIntosh
I was born and raised in Illinois. Went to Illinois State University to study art. I worked for the City of Bloomington Illinois in the Parks, Public Service and Streets Department. Retiring in 2015 as a Heavy Operator.
Richard Sutherland
My wife and I moved to Green Valley two years ago from Boise, Idaho. I have BA and MBA degrees. I was a senior executive with an international construction company. My fields of expertise are accounting, finance and administrative management. I have served on two corporate boards as well as treasure of my HOA and on the board. I am currently on the board of the woodworker’s club and serve as Treasurer.
Mike Zelenak
I have served GVR now for three years as a board member and officer. Members expect us to provide the best recreational activities in the most efficient way possible with the limited resources available. This will continue to be my goal if re-elected.
1. The board is largely divided between two factions. All but one of nine candidates this year has aligned with one or the other. If you have, why? If you have not, why not?
Nancy Austin
I have many concerns about “aligning” with one group or another. I think this is the problem that is dividing the members and causing mistrust. The scales are tipped in favor of the well-funded “Friends” candidates who say the right things, but don’t follow through on their promises, or act in a way that fairly represents the majority of GVR members. I’m an independent and strive to always be honest and fair-minded. I’ve asked for suggestions and support from people I respect –who have demonstrated by their actions to be ethical, honest and want what’s best for GVR members.
Barbara Blake
I am a Friends of GVR candidate because all four of us want to protect GVR’s core, stimulate progress, defend GVR affordability for members, seek new funding sources, and expand member engagement. I am particularly focused on member engagement.
Jim Carden
I have not sought nor asked for endorsement, financial or any other type of support from any group.
Three other candidates and I met and agreed that since we share the same views on many issues we would run as Members First candidates. Also, as a group we have not asked for, nor are we receiving any financial support! However, I welcome any opportunity to discuss my candidacy with interested individual and/or group.
Laurel Dean
I am not a member of an organized faction such as GVR4us or Friends of GVR. All this choosing sides business is a main part of our problem. The Board of Directors is there to represent the dues paying members of GVR. It is up to the members to elect candidates who believe in honesty, openness, fairness and respect. If members continue to elect the same people who have not exhibited those behaviors, they can continue to expect the same result.
Beth Dingman
I am running as an independent candidate. I have been concerned over these past two years with the factionalism that is glaringly apparent on the board. I see members of the board being shut out of committees, and out of some decisions. If we elect twelve people to the board, then twelve people, exchanging ideas and opinions in a respectful and open way, should work to come to decisions that benefit the GVR membership as a whole. Some of the other candidates share my concerns and commitment, and as such we have come together under the banner of Members First. We are pleased to have the support of any and all who see the need for changes to the current board.
Steve Gilbert
I am aligned with Friends of GVR since they represent the best chance for GVR to continue to succeed as a provider of excellent recreation opportunities for its members. Friends is dedicated to preserving the core of GVR and ensuring that GVR's financial position is sound and that adequate financial reserves are in place to not only provide excellent recreational options for its members but to ensure that any financial surprises are covered without the need for a special assessment.
Mark McIntosh
I am campaigning under Friends, but I would be working for what’s best for GVR and to make sure GVR is moving forward, giving the best recreational experience to its members. Once on the board the only allegiance would be to GVR Corporation, the members and its future growth.
Richard Sutherland
I am an independent candidate not aligned with any group. Their espoused platforms appear to be well intended but in practice have turned out to be counter productive as egos and partisanship have gotten in the way. I don’t wish to be influenced or bound by motives or directives formulated outside of the workings of the GVR Board. Serving the needs of the GVR members comes first.
Mike Zelenak
I have aligned with Friends of GVR because of its positive values and excellent candidates. Our mission is to “…enhance and maintain the quality of Green Valley Recreation (GVR) activities, facilities and services by supporting ethical and competent leadership who will advocate for the long-term success of GVR.”
2. What’s not getting done currently that you wish were getting done?
Nancy Austin
Without a doubt, it’s Canoa Hills Clubhouse still sitting vacant after 2 years. I’d like to finally figure out the best use of the building that would benefit the most members and GET GOING ON IT! Also I’d like to see a thorough review of GVR’s personnel expenses which increased by over $500,000 last year when all of our facilities were locked. The dues increase last year was extremely bad PR and angered so many members since we weren’t allowed access to facilities and only got a recorded message when trying to call the offices. UNACCEPTABLE.
Barbara Blake
The GVR Board of Directors and CEO need to commit to the implementation of its plan for the use of the Canoa Hills facilities and property.
Jim Carden
I believe one of the most important items to be dealt with immediately, especially because of all the controversy surrounding its purchase, is the Canoa Hills Clubhouse. The board needs to determine the best use for this building, determine the cost to upgrade so it can adequately meet those needs and then fund the remodel.
Laurel Dean
So much time and money has been spent over the years on long range plans and consultants and those reports seem to be sitting on the shelf. Perhaps the board is distracted by the purchase of Canoa Hills Clubhouse which is sitting empty. Based on the survey in 2021 there were many member requests for a gathering place. Perhaps it could be provided in the Clubhouse with little expense.
Beth Dingman
It seems, in my observations, that the board is currently spending most of its time on process rather than progress. There are some important issues on the table that require attention. For example, now that we have the Canoa Hills Club House, what are we going to do with it? Also, there is a Plan out there to totally revamp West Center to accommodate some of the larger clubs. Have the pros and cons of that plan come up for discussion? Do we know how the membership feels about this? Does the board have a proposal as to how that will be financed? I would like to see the board get to work on these issues.
Steve Gilbert
There are several clubs that require dedicated space that currently unable to operate at full capacity for all the members that wish to participate in their activity. These clubs include Ceramics, Glass Arts and Lapidary. There is also a need for additional space for the Woodshop and a much larger Fitness Room at Desert Hills. The Fitness Room at Las Campanas is also nearing overcapacity. There are solutions for each of these issues and decisions on those solutions need to be made quickly and with a greater sense of urgency.
Mark McIntosh
It’s time to get moving on the Canoa Clubhouse and the Desert Hills weight room. Clubs have been waiting long enough for space. Once the clubhouse and DH weight room starts moving forward, then we can focus on other projects that help GVR’s recreational needs. Issues can only get done when people work together and not against one another. We have a lot to do. We need to move faster.
Richard Sutherland
It’s not so much what’s not getting done, it’s how it is getting done. The GVR Board could work in a much more harmonious fashion if the rancor and personal conflicts were minimized or eliminated. It appears that the Friends of GVR faction are the root of the problem. Some of the bullying and unpunished code of conduct violations are an example. Also some of the major decisions about large scale expansions of facilities have been done in secret and ratified after the fact. All business before the Board should be done in the open and individual members are not authorized to act or speak for the Board.
Mike Zelenak
We must make progress this year in adjusting and utilizing space to meet the needs of clubs that have run out of space and/or are expanding rapidly. The recent pandemic has members wanting to re-engage actively with their neighbors and fellow members, and I want to help facilitate that.
3. The CEO recently applied for another job. What were your thoughts when you first heard that?
Nancy Austin
I was anxious that we might be losing our very qualified, capable and experienced CEO. However, I didn’t blame him for wanting to escape the power-seeking faction of the board who are endlessly trying to take over his duties and micromanage him on every front. If you hope to keep Scott Summers, then don’t vote for the “Friends” candidates because it seems they’d like to replace him.
Barbara Blake
I was surprised when the CEO applied for a new position. However, he has his own journey, and I am happy he will continue to be our CEO. I support him.
Jim Carden
I sympathized with him. Twice in my career I worked under similar situations in which my authority was undermined. I believe that this board, the majority of whom were involved in his hire, and the attorney they frequently go to for advice are undermining our current CEO’s authority to do his job.
Laurel Dean
I was sad, but considering the treatment he received by some board members I was not surprised. Scott Somers is highly qualified to carry out the operations of GVR, once the Board develops the policies under which he operates. Also, some board members seem to complain about how much time it takes to serve on the board. If the CEO and his staff are left alone to carry out operations without so much micromanagement, perhaps the board time could be reduced.
Beth Dingman
I was shocked, but not really surprised when I heard that Scott Somers was looking at another job. My assumption was that he was finding his job here very challenging, as the board was imposing restrictions on him and was micromanaging rather than letting him do his job. From what I have heard, he is an open, qualified and very competent CEO, and my introduction to him reinforced that opinion. It seems to me that we are lucky to have him and we need to respect his abilities and trust him to do the job he was hired to do.
Steve Gilbert
I thought it unusual that the CEO would apply for another job less than a year after he was hired. It is worth noting that since the other job was more in tune with his management experience and the fact that the job was in this area it must have made sense to him.
Mark McIntosh
I don’t think answering that question is appropriate being a board member. Being the CEO is the Board's only employee. Any thoughts we have about our CEO and his decisions should stay between the board and the CEO.
Richard Sutherland
I can’t fault him for looking. Since his hire he has had to deal with a dysfunctional board that is constantly intimating that his role will be changed or even diminished.
Mike Zelenak
I was taken by surprise as I had no indication that he might have been unhappy with his position. During the interview process with him, he indicated awareness of GVR’s unique system of governance but felt he would be able to deliver the necessary management skills to move GVR into the future.
4. The attorney who investigated Code of Conduct violation allegations against two board members said the board’s failure to improve upon professionalism could lead to potential liability. What are your thoughts on that?
Nancy Austin
Yes. If a director acts unprofessionally, there needs to be consequences. Unfortunately, some directors can get away with thuggish behavior while other directors are treated much differently. It is so unjust that the very people accused of violating the Code of Conduct tried to undermine that investigation.
Barbara Blake
The Board of Directors Code of Conduct states, “Directors must conduct themselves in a courteous, professional and businesslike manner…” Also, “Directors must be respectful of differing opinions of fellow directors.” Complaints against Board members should be handled internally and confidentially, but their behavior must not violate the rights of individuals. This should also apply to employees, other members, and guests. Perhaps it’s time for GVR to hire a consultant to hold a workshop or retreat on how to improve board performance.
Jim Carden
It is very unfortunate that some board members get away with unprofessional behavior because they have a majority on the board. Liability or not, it just makes sense to promote a professional, welcoming environment. The board should be encouraging member input and allowing for a variety of perspectives.
By the way, keeping “minority” members off all committees and discouraging open discussion hurts GVR. If elected, I will work to end this practice!
Laurel Dean
Across the nation citizens are starting to file grievances against school boards. What would stop GVR members from organizing and filing a lawsuit against the board? I was very dismayed that the President and Vice President of the board were not held accountable for their actions recently when a member attending a meeting was brought to tears. And to have that decision made in a closed board meeting, by a Friends of GVR controlling faction, is another sign of the need for members to get out and vote for the candidates they believe will stop that behavior.
Beth Dingman
I was dismayed at the actions of the vice-president when she brought a woman to tears as she vilified her over something she did NOT say, and then refused to apologize. I also think the president had a duty to immediately defuse her rant. I am less concerned that it may result in legal liability for GVR than I am in the fact that the board then failed to apply its own Code of Conduct with regard to the vice-president’s behavior. This shows complete disrespect for, and lack of accountability, to the membership.
Steve Gilbert
There have been a number of examples of lack of professionalism by board members over the last few years. For example, in October, 2019, the board president publicly accused GVR staff of hiding surplus funds within the financial statements. An audit later cleared GVR staff and proved the accusation to be false. That same year, GVR staff reported being harassed directly by directors in violation of corporate policy. Volunteer directors will continue to make errors from time to time. What is also important is that all directors should sign the Board Code of Conduct, which several still refuse to do.
Mark McIntosh
I don’t think an attorney’s response, given in executive session, should be public. It causes divide on the board and it’s members. We also have an extremely qualified, professional attorney that should be investigating GVR matters.
Richard Sutherland
I have no experience to answer that question. The GVR Board has a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of its members. If that is not happening in a significant or negligent manner, then the potential liability exists.
Mike Zelenak
All code of conduct issues should be handled in executive session. While we don’t know exactly who leaked recent complaints to the local media, not all current board members have signed and pledged to follow the Code of Conduct. Adherence to the Code of Conduct should be a necessary condition for service on the Board.
5. Retirees are often younger and looking for different amenities in a retirement community. Has Green Valley kept pace with demands and trends, and how do you gauge this?
Nancy Austin
GVR is already such a great value for active retirees, and the positive word-of-mouth from current GVR members is the best possible form of advertising. Our beautifully maintained facilities are the envy of many retirement communities.
Barbara Blake
GVR should encourage all types of recreational activities that have support among its members, including adding new places to gather. A coffee shop at the West Center for people to gather and share with other GVRers has been on the table for several years and should move forward. I think many members would be interested in joining either a nonfiction or fiction book club. Perhaps we could do a survey to discover what people would like to have that is not already available.
Jim Carden
I talk with friends and acquaintances who frequently express their pleasure regarding all that GVR offers. I notice that homes that are for sale do not stay on the market very long. And when I go to any center to swim, workout, or “work” in a club I see many people engaged in various activities. The only complaints I have heard this year are regarding the disfunction of our board of directors.
Laurel Dean
In reading the 2021 survey of members there were many great suggestions for updating how we serve and involve individuals of all ages using modern technology. I have lived in other active adult communities since 2000. GVR is still attracting retirees, and even working adults, because of our great value-to-cost ratio. The number of clubs, varied-use facilities and special interest events is huge. We are also a community where it is easy to quickly get involved and make new friends.
Beth Dingman
An extensive Strategic plan was developed for GVR in 2016. It compared GVR with Quail Creek, Saddlebrook, and some other retirement communities. GVR looked quite good. We had more resources per capita than most of the others, with the lowest cost per person of any of them. The plan did identify areas that needed more resources: fitness, glass, lapidary and pickleball. Subsequently new pickleball courts were built, and there is a plan to increase space for glass and lapidary as well as fitness. I honestly don’t know what the “new” trends are but I do know that GVR has been on par, or ahead of other communities, while remaining very affordable, and I would work to continue this trend.
Steve Gilbert
I think GVR has mostly kept pace with trends and new recreation choices. We have an excellent tennis facility and a state-of-the-art pickleball center. There are several well developed Arts Clubs with superior dedicated space. Glass Arts is an example where GVR responded to a relatively new activity but has failed to keep up with the demand. It is similar with Ceramics where we had Ceramics space but not enough space for increased demand over the last few years. GVR has done pretty well at keeping up with trends, but needs to get better faster.
Mark McIntosh
I think the staff does a very good job in keeping in pace with the new trends. Obviously, there may be some trends that haven’t hit the stride that others have. When they, do I’m sure GVR will take a close at them. As for demands, there are many clubs that ask for improvements. I wouldn’t call those demands.
Richard Sutherland
The advent of pickleball is evidence of this. GVR and the GVR Foundation stepped up to address this trend. GVR is constantly taking surveys of members needs and keeps records of facility usage to address changing patterns and needs.
Mike Zelenak
GVR is trying to keep pace with these trending amenities that new retirees look for. The pickleball upgrade is a good example of where we met a rapidly expanding need. If given another term, I would appoint an ad hoc committee to review current trends so GVR could have a better handle on how to respond.
6. In December, the board directed staff to look into plans for an arts center at West Center and a fitness center expansion at the Desert Hills Center. This would require financing; GVR has never borrowed money. Do you support borrowing for these projects?
Nancy Austin
I would have to be convinced that taking out a loan makes sense when we seem to have a lot of money in several reserve funds. As a director, I would be open-minded and certainly hope that our members would be able to see the proposed plans and allowed to vote on whether to borrow.
Barbara Blake
As someone new to the Board I would need to study the financial opportunities available. That said, I am not opposed to debt financing on principle. It’s as American as apple pie.
Jim Carden
First, I would ask why do would we have to borrow money – don’t we have enough money in reserve to do this? Secondly, if it did come to a decision to borrow money, no matter what the amount, I would want it to be put to a vote of the members. The outcome of which vote would determine my vote.
Laurel Dean
I expect that our CEO and staff will present the information necessary to make that decision. Their presentation will doubtless include what and when some of the plans could be implemented with existing resources as well as the advantages and disadvantages of a loan. If the report indicates that borrowing money is the prudent move, then it needs to be taken to the members for their vote.
Beth Dingman
I have been asking people, who admittedly know more about finance than I do, this very question. Does it make good sense to borrow $4 million to finance these projects? Interest rates are currently quite low; it often makes sense to borrow during periods of inflation; and maybe the most convincing argument is that people who are here now, paying their dues, will have the use of these new facilities. But of course this should be put to the membership for a vote.
Steve Gilbert
This concept is workable and would get GVR where it needs to be faster but should be approved by a member vote.
Mark McIntosh
I think that it is something to look at. Low interest rates certainly is something that makes it interesting, but cost of building materials is getting higher by the day. Also, GVR has never borrowed money. It something totally new. The amount money borrowed for these projects could potentially be in the millions. I certainly wouldn’t even consider a move like this without a members vote.
Richard Sutherland
GVR appears to be well funded and has the cash flow to accomplish future expansion. Most important is maintaining the quality of our facilities as they get older. Financing thru debt has more disadvantages than advantages. Delusions of grandeur will get us in financial trouble.
Mike Zelenak
We need to hear the details. One of the things that GVR can boast about is the financial stability that we have achieved in recent years. It was not always that way. The advent of the reserve study and establishment of our reserve accounts have created a fiscal environment and a stability that might enable this expansion. If the Board determines that it is feasible, we are still a member-driven organization and should present such a significant project to the membership for approval.
7. GVR livestreams its meetings but recordings are not available to view afterward and minutes are not regularly nor immediately posted to the website. Do you support this practice? Address GVR’s obligations — if any — to be transparent.
Nancy Austin
I fully support making all video and/or audio meeting recordings available to GVR members, and positing the minutes of all meetings in a timely manner on GVR’s website. Also, agendas and exhibits should be posted well in advance of all committee and BOD Work Session meetings in order for GVR members to review them and decide if they need to attend the meetings.
Barbara Blake
GVR is a 501 (c) 4 social welfare organization, not a government entity. Video recordings of its meetings need not be posted online for all the world to see. However, as the legal record of those meetings, minutes should be made available as quickly as possible.
Jim Carden
GVR members are the owners of GVR. The board and all board committees should be working for the members. All board committee and board meetings (including member comments at the end of meetings) should be recorded and made available for viewing as soon as possible and for a substantial amount of time (at least a year).
Laurel Dean
GVR meeting recordings and minutes should be made available immediately and posted to the website. Those should remain on the website for at least a year. Members have the right to be fully informed, including having access to this information. Transparency is essential.
Beth Dingman
I can see no reason to keep members from viewing the meetings and/or reading the minutes. Part of the reason I am running is because I believe the board needs to be much more open and transparent about its decision-making process. The board supposedly acts on behalf of the members — why can’t we see what they are doing?
Steve Gilbert
The minutes are a legal record and should be published as soon as possible. However, the minutes cannot be posted until they are approved by the board in the meeting following the meeting represented in the minutes.
Mark McIntosh
If we livestream and record open meetings, then I think they should be left up for viewing for at least a year. As for closed meeting, those are different. There may be special circumstances as to why those meetings are close. Please understand, there are no secret meetings. Just because a meeting is closed doesn’t mean it’s in secret.
Richard Sutherland
All meetings, including board and committees, should be livestreamed and be reasonably available for viewing soon thereafter; except for those that deal with personnel matters or have legal considerations. There should be nothing to hide.
Mike Zelenak
GVR is governed under Arizona’s Nonprofit Corporation statutes. We are required to keep minutes of our meetings and make them available to members. We record meetings for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy of these minutes. GVR does live stream meetings for the convenience of its members, but is under no obligation to make them available to the public.
8. The GVR Foundation recently moved to end its Resource Sharing Agreement with GVR. Do you support that split? What are your thoughts on the foundation?
Nancy Austin
Absolutely I support the split. I believe that disentangling the Foundation from GVR, Inc., is a wise and needed decision.
Barbara Blake
I agree with the Foundation’s decision to end the Resource Sharing Agreement, as it has caused much conflict and confusion. I do believe in and support the work of the Foundation and feel that it is of great benefit to GVR members.
Jim Carden
Yes I support the split and since the Foundation ended the Resource Sharing Agree with GVR it is time to rethink GVR’s relationship with the foundation. The Member Assistance Program is important to many members, but since the Foundation chose to separate from GVR, further review including budgets and expected returns should be identified up front before any joint activities are started.
Laurel Dean
Yes, I support the split. The GVR Foundation cannot legally commit GVR facilities and staff resources without board approval. Their support to MAP is commendable. I would hope that those funds are donations they solicited and not the annual $25,000 that goes to the GVR Foundation from GVR members dues.
Beth Dingman
I feel the two separate organizations were getting too entangled. I recently read the contract between the Foundation and GVR and was concerned about how one-sided it was. If elected I would have voted to terminate it, so I was very pleased to see that the Foundation went ahead and took that initiative.
Steve Gilbert
I support the split because the GVRF thought it was best for them. Some on the board appear to resent the existence of the Foundation which is nonsensical since the Foundation provides a vehicle for tax deductible donations from GVR members, other Green Valley residents, local businesses, community groups and foundations which are plowed back into projects that benefit GVR and its members. The GVR Foundation also funds MAP, (the) Member Assistance Program which pays the dues for GVR members who lack the resources to pay GVR dues. Why anyone associated with GVR would oppose the Foundation is not only a mystery but counterproductive to the interests of all GVR members.
Mark McIntosh
I was disappointed that the GVRF ended its RSA with GVR. They have done nothing but help GVR, but they always seems to be a target getting attacked during election time. GVR is looking for ways to raise money for big projects and the foundation could be a big part in helping to raise money for funding. I would like to see them get the respect they deserve and I wish them the very best going forward. They do great work. Let’s not forget, they also help raise money for the Members Assistance Program (MAP).
Richard Sutherland
That split was over a specific matter. A pickleball tournament was scheduled to use GVR facilities without prior GVR request or approval. The GVR Foundation is a mixed blessing. It enables tax deductible donations to be made to support GVR activities. Unfortunately, that support comes with a price. Undue influence on GVR Board members.
Mike Zelenak
I do support the separation, but the relationship between GVR and the Foundation must remain strong. 80% of the roof tops in Green Valley are GVR, so we have a major role in the community. Good relations with all businesses – for profit or nonprofit – are essential for the betterment of all.
9. Some GVR members feel they have aged out and no longer can use the amenities. Would you support a plan to offer them financial relief other than the MAP (Member Assistance Program)?
Nancy Austin
I’ve learned that GVR cannot legally offer special treatment to any groups of members. I fully support and applaud MAP for their assistance to those in deep financial stress. I also believe that it is the board’s responsibility to do everything in its power to keep dues as low as possible and to provide the best value for our members.
Barbara Blake
I support the Member Assistance Program, but feel that in its present form not every members’ needs are being addressed. The Board should make it a priority to explore other options for financial relief, especially for those who are no longer able to take advantage of GVR resources. The GVR Foundation could be a valuable partner in this process.
Jim Carden
It’s my understanding that it is not legal to offer special treatment to any group of members. I believe when I bought into GVR, I was informed that as long as I lived in this or any other GVR designated home I would be responsible for the yearly dues. I certainly support and contribute to the Member Assistance Program and will make every effort to keep the yearly dues as low as possible.
Laurel Dean
It is my understanding that we cannot legally offer any differentiation in dues to anyone. That's why the Member Assistance Program is so important for those living on limited incomes. I also believe keeping our dues as low as possible to soften the financial bite while still providing the best value to our membership
Beth Dingman
I don’t believe that GVR can legally offer special treatment to any subset of members. There may be steps GVR could take to make our facilities more accessible, and we should look into these. But I do have to say that we all were aware of what it meant to buy a GVR property, so even though I am sympathetic to those who can no longer use the facilities, I don’t see many remedies beyond MAP and doing our best to keep GVR dues affordable.
Steve Gilbert
I would like to see a two-tier dues structure with those who can't or won't use the amenities paying less that the more active members.
Mark McIntosh
I would have to see the plan. This is always a touchy subject. Until a plan has been put together and brought to the board I can’t say I would approve anything. If a plan is brought to the board then I would look at it and do what’s best for the Corporation and its members.
Richard Sutherland
That would be difficult to administer. Suppose I can no longer play tennis or pickleball, and only use the fitness centers or pools for therapy. Do I get a pro-rated membership fee with a restricted badge? At $505 per year, GVR membership is a bargain when you consider all that is available. We are already getting a terrific “Senior” discount!
Mike Zelenak
I would be willing to consider any legal plan that would assist any of our members struggling to pay their bills or no longer able to take advantage of GVR’s activities, facilities, or services.