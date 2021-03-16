Linda Gregory didn’t set out to lead the Green Valley Recreation Camera Club through a global pandemic, but after 15 years of membership and operating as the club's de facto “Summer President,” the opportunity sort of fell into her lap.
“We usually elect officers in April, and at the time, nobody wanted to take on all that responsibility,” Gregory said. “When we met again back in November, I just decided to continue on into the next year.”
Established in the early 1970s to support Green Valley’s photography community, the GVR Camera Club is now one of the largest of its kind in the country, touting more than 800 active members.
But when the club’s physical meeting space at GVR’s Santa Rita Springs rec center closed due to COVID-19, Gregory and the Board of Directors decided to cancel membership fees for the 2021 season, and focused instead on keeping their community connected, however they could.
“We’re fortunate that we’re not like a ceramics club or woodworking shop where you have to be hands-on to participate,” Gregory said.
Thanks in large part to the technical capabilities and insight of club members Gene Komaromi and Phil Rock, Gregory said they began transferring some of their club activities over to Zoom.
Eventually, the club was hosting bird photography classes, Photoshop training courses and a number of multimedia presentations, all on the virtual meeting platform. With such a wide array of activities, Gregory said the club has seen an uptick in new members since the pandemic began.
Danny Valenzuela, who joined the club's board in January, hasn’t been able to travel to take pictures but the club’s virtual classes have given him the opportunity to master new skills.
“I’ve taken a few of the Photoshop classes, and I’ve been able to practice right here with my camera in my backyard, so I personally have seen improvement in my photography just from that,” he said.
Paul McCreary has organized the club’s travelogue series for three years and said the monthly presentations on Zoom attract upwards of 60 people. The series, which invites members to share photos and memories from previous trips, has virtually transported audiences from Africa to Antarctica this year, and has provided a unique opportunity for club members away from Green Valley to get involved.
“Zoom has been kind of a lifesaver for us these days,” McCreary said.
“Some of our members are snowbirds and might be gone, so even when they’re away, it’s a great way for them to still watch and comment on some of the presentations,” he said.
For members still in the Green Valley area, Gregory has collaborated with former science teacher and Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum docent Sandy McMahan to lead outdoor field trips – the first GVR club to do so since the pandemic began.
They’ve since organized a number of socially distanced outings, from bird photography trips to nature walks around Southern Arizona, with McMahan teaching members how to identify the plants and birds they’re photographing along the way.
“The gift of getting out in nature is we could space out and wear our masks, but we could still have these mini-adventures,” McMahan said.
“There’s blessings in everything, and birdwatching, photography and getting out in nature has brought people back outside, and I think it’s been a saving grace for a lot of people,” she said.
With summer on the horizon, Gregory has started to think about what the physical reopening of the club’s Santa Rita Springs facility could look like – something she’ll discuss with her Board of Directors in the coming weeks.
“I’ve gotten input from many people who are missing the face-to-face interaction with different members, and I’m missing that, too. I know everybody is looking forward to the reopening,” she said.
When in-person activities resume, Gregory is considering teaching hybrid classes – with both in-person and online instruction – so members not physically in Green Valley can stay engaged.
Until then, the GVR Camera Club plans to continue to navigate the pandemic through this new lens, and a hope, said McCreary, “that we all can continue to stay creative.”