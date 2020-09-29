The GVR Board of Directors will hear a motion today to allocate $20,000 for the Administration Office buildout at West Center.
The project adds six new offices, a conference room and air conditioning and air quality improvements at the former Facilities Maintenance area.
Green Valley Recreation approved $65,000 for the buildout.
The $20,000 would be additional funding for the project.
The board will hold a work session at 12:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom. The link is available on the Green Valley Recreation website under the governance tab, then select remote meetings.