About a week after a proposal to ban media from Green Valley Recreation property was withdrawn, a proposal to restrict media access will be reintroduced in a series of policy amendments up for consideration.
The GVR Board of Directors will be going over changes to Parts 2-10 (excluding Part 5) to the Corporate Policy Manual in a special meeting on Friday, March 4.
Existing rules
As it stands, the current CPM states that media representatives shall be required to provide the general nature of the visit, who they wish to interview, and which facility they wish to visit. A GVR employee may be designated to accompany the media representative to the event.
“GVR reserves the right to deny the request if it is determined that the nature of the visit is not in the best interests of the Corporation and/or its members,” according to the current CPM.
News organizations are welcome to attend any program or event at GVR that is open to the general public. The CPM instructs members of the media to notify the designated public information officer (PIO) if they seek to access GVR property. If a club has invited media, the club is to notify the PIO.
Failed media ban
Last week’s proposal included a recommendation to eliminate all media access to all GVR facilities and programs. The proposal came from the Board Affairs Committee, chaired by Vice President Nina Campfield.
“The nature of access by local media has not been in the best interest of the Corporation or its members,” the withdrawn proposal stated.
According to Campfield, the then-Director Connie Griffin proposed the media ban. Griffin resigned from the board the morning the ban was to be discussed, therefore, it was subsequently withdrawn.
What changes?
Edits to the media policy in the amended CPM are not substantial. In fact, they are mostly copied and pasted from what currently stands. However, enforcement of either the current CPM or the proposed CPM would restrict media access.
Reasons behind the amendments echo justification for the proposed amended Bylaws, which are now going to a membership vote.
“The Board Affairs Committee has been working to amend the Corporate Policy Manual by reorganizing, removing redundancies, eliminating conflicting items and removing items that are inconsistent with the Bylaws or Arizona Revised Statutes,” tomorrow’s agenda report states.
Changes to the CPM have been approved by legal counsel Wendy Ehrlich and can go into effect with a board majority vote. They do not require membership approval.
The Board will hold its meeting tomorrow from 2 to 4 p.m. in the West Center.