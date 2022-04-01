Randy Howard is the second Green Valley Recreation director to resign within a week of this year’s election results.
GVR spokesperson Natalie Whitfield confirmed Howard’s resignation Thursday, March 31, just six days after former Vice President Nina Campfield announced her exit. Howard cited plans to travel with his wife this year for his waning availability to attend meetings.
The four candidates endorsed by GVR4Us/Members First swept the election. Both Howard and Campfield have previously aligned themselves with Friends of GVR, the opposing political faction. The election outcome now means directors endorsed by GVR4Us hold a 7-5 majority. In the 2021-2022 governance year, Friends of GVR held a 9-3 majority.
As the fifth-place finish out of nine candidates, Steve Gilbert was offered Campfield’s seat. While he declined to confirm on March 25 whether he would take the seat, his acceptance was confirmed Wednesday, March 30, when he participated as a director in the new board’s first meeting. Howard was not present.
Howard’s resignation went into effect immediately. Barbara Blake, who finished sixth, accepted an offer to fill Howard’s seat, according to Whitfield.
Blake was one of four candidates who ran on the Friends of GVR slate.
She’s previously served on Green Valley Council and worked as a mediator for the Green Valley Justice Court, Better Business Bureau and as a small claims hearing officer.
“I have a lot to learn, this is new for me,” Blake told a reporter. “I’m very willing to learn all that I can and work with our great CEO and our wonderful staff. They just work so hard for everybody.”
Blake added that the key to being a good mediator is knowing how to facilitate – a skill she believes will prove helpful on the GVR board.
“You listen to people, you try to find neutral ground, you check in to make sure there’s understanding,” Blake said. “It’s been helpful for me in more areas than just the court.”
In Wednesday’s meeting, GVR Director Kathi Bachelor was appointed as the board president for the 2022-2023 governance year.
Two resignations and six new directors later, Bachelor is optimistic for the current board.
“Everything will be different. My style will be to allow (GVR CEO Scott Somers) to do his job. He has an excellent staff. We’re all excited to move forward,” Bachelor said.
Bachelor previously served as president when she led the Calaveras County Realtor Association’s board, though she admits it’s been a while.
“I have a little knowledge on a lot of things but not a lot of knowledge on one thing. I’ll be depending on Scott and my board,” she added.
Her goals for the governance year include further improving the Corporate Policy Manual, so that there is a clear distinction that the board is responsible for policy-making and the CEO and staff are responsible for operation.
Bachelor also hopes GVR will hire a new attorney to replace Wendy Ehrlich – whom both GVR4Us-aligned directors and Somers have clashed with in the past. Directors are expected to discuss approval of a request-for-proposal process on a new attorney at the April 20 board meeting.
“The resignation from Nina will mean the board will work better,” Bachelor added. “I get the sense from the whole board that they want to work together. I’m optimistic.”
In the past governance year, Bachelor and directors Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer have been left out of committee work with the Friends of GVR-aligned directors holding majority. Bachelor says she wants to be as inclusive as possible as the board moves forward in filling those committees.
“I also hope to retain some former committee members to maintain some continuity,” she added.
The board is currently seeking members to serve on committees. Anyone interested can email hotline@gvrec.org with the committees of their preference.
Donna Coon, Bart Hillyer and Carol Crothers will serve as vice president, secretary and treasurer respectively. Laurel Dean will be assistant secretary and Jim Carden will be assistant treasurer.