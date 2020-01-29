A disagreement over CEO Ken Blumenthal's interpretation of GVR rules led the Board of Directors to cancel a series of Friends of GVR town halls and to schedule more candidate forums for the upcoming election.
But Friends president Nina Campfield said the group would still hold its own town halls with candidates it backs and declined to say whether they would be on GVR property.
Earlier this month, GVR staff said Friends of GVR could hold town halls at two rec centers this month to allow members to meet its slate of four board candidates.
John Haggerty of GVR4US, an opposition group, sent an e-blast decrying staff approval for the Friends event. He called for sanctions against the group and its candidates and called for Blumenthal to be held accountable for allowing the meetings.
The dispute is over whether the rules clearly state where members can engage in GVR election efforts.
GVR4US members believe the rules clearly state it's forbidden for candidates to use GVR property. Blumenthal and members of Friends of GVR disagree.
During Wednesday's meeting, Board President Charles Sieck said he had obtained an outside legal opinion that says GVR's Corporate Policy Manual is clear that members are not allowed to reserve rooms for GVR campaign efforts.
Over the next hour, the board engaged in heated exchanges and there were several outbursts from the audience of about 70 people. Sieck repeatedly cut off director Mike Zelenak as he read a statement supporting Blumenthal's interpretation and initially refused to allow members of the audience to address the directors.
Zelenak and Sieck went back and forth, with Zelenak talking over Sieck's objections. The crowd jeered and Sieck banged the gavel.
"We don't have time for everyone to read an epiphany," Sieck said about Zelenak's persistence in reading his prepared statement. "If you've got a point to make, say it."
Sieck quickly ended the exchange and moved on to other directors despite Zelenak's and some audience protests.
The directors who supported Blumenthal's decision argued the rules were intended to prevent members from entering club meetings and GVR events uninvited to solicit campaign support, not deny members their right to reserve rooms for private events.
Director Christine Gallegos took issue with excluding members from reserving rooms for GVR election campaigns but allowing anyone to use them for political campaigning.
"I'm wondering where the distinction came in that our members could not campaign for their GVR election in a GVR facility," she said during board discussions. Her statement drew a round of applause from the audience.
Director Donna Coon suggested having the Nominations and Elections Committee add more candidate forums, noting she thinks that's the reason the Friends for GVR decided to hold its own town halls.
The board unanimously voted to ask that committee to hold more candidate forums, but tensions again rose during the debate as to whether the Friends for GVR town halls should be canceled.
Sieck, who repeatedly said they were running behind time in an effort to cut short the discussion, angered many in the crowd when he called for the vote with four audience members still waiting to address the directors.
After the the audience complained about the move, Sieck changed course and gave the members one minute each to address the board.
The four members, and a fifth who joined them, supported Blumenthal's decision to allow the meeting rooms to be reserved.
Former board president Blaine Nisson was one of the members who addressed the directors.
"I was on the board when we took a look at subsection 3, and when we looked at that and put that together, it was totally intent on trying to make sure that classes, performances, presentations and those kinds of events were not interrupted by people coming in and passing out campaign materials," he said.
Nisson, who also is on the board for Friends of GVR, said it was never intended to block members' private functions.
The board voted 6-3 to cancel the town halls.
Coon, who is up for re-election and endorsed by the Friends', abstained. Directors Denise Nichols and Lynne Chalmers were not present.
Directors Don Weaver, Gallegos and Zelenak voted against canceling the reservations.
Directors Sandra Thornton, Gail Vanderhoof, Suzan Curtin, Sadowski, Sieck and Crothers voted in favor.
The committee has two candidate forums scheduled for this year's election – Feb. 18 and March 5. The committee will determine how many more forums to hold and the dates.
Friends of GVR
Campfield said after the meeting the group plans to hold its town halls on Thursday and Friday as planned. However, they will keep the locations private for those who registered for the original events planned on GVR property.
"The CPM allows members to reserve rooms for their own purposes and without specifying what they do in it," Campfield said. "We're not campaigning. We've invited people who want to come and meet candidates and ask questions. So it's informational."
When asked directly if the Friends would still theoretically hold those meetings on GVR property, she declined to answer.