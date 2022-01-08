In the end, nothing much changed.
Wearing masks at Green Valley Recreation facilities remains optional, as it has been, only now there will be signs recommending visitors wear them.
The decision made in Friday's special meeting was in response to the Pima County Board of Supervisors implementing a countywide mask mandate Dec. 21 that it acknowledged it wouldn't enforce. That mandate requires masks in indoor public places where six feet of distance is not easily maintained.
The mandate went out despite legislation signed into law in April by Gov. Doug Ducey that says businesses don’t have to enforce mask mandates put into effect by any jurisdiction. It went into effect in September.
For nearly two and half weeks, the question of how GVR would proceed with a mask policy remained in limbo. It was presumed that an official policy would not be voted on until the Jan. 19 regular meeting unless a special meeting was announced. GVR Director Christine Gallegos took credit Friday for calling the special meeting that she attended remotely.
“I am not attending today's meeting in person because I personally don't feel safe without any mask requirements,” Gallegos said.
Ted Boyett also attended remotely; the other 10 directors attended the meeting at the West Center in person.
The original motion, most of which was discarded throughout the nearly two-hour meeting, called for:
•A formal mask recommendation for indoors when six feet of distance can't be maintained.
•Employees to wear masks indoors when six feet of distance could not be maintained.
•Allow GVR clubs to determine site-specific face covering policies for their indoor activities when six feet of distance can't be maintained.
“I am aware that this can become a political issue. Frankly, I don’t care,” Gallegos said. “What I care about is our local hospitals are filling up with only a handful of beds available with the omicron variant surging.”
By the end of the special meeting, much of the language in the proposed motion had been stripped, including any policy on employees or clubs. A motion to designate facility hours for mask users versus those who don't wear masks failed, as did a motion to issue a mandate.
“Enforcement is near impossible,” GVR board president Mike Zelenak said. “We don't want to become the de facto health organization. We don’t want staff to run around with a tape measure.”
The final motion, approved unanimously, was to recommend, but not require, a face covering when indoors on GVR property when six feet of distance could not be maintained.
“I think there is a term used in the world called the assumption of risk,” Zelenak said. “The assumption is that when you leave your front door, you're putting yourself at risk, regardless of what it might be.”
The recommendation will remain in effect through Feb. 28, mirroring the county’s mandate deadline.