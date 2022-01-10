A complaint has been filed against two members of the GVR Board of Directors after a member was interrupted mid-sentence, accused of using a slur and ordered out of a meeting last week.
CEO Scott Somers confirmed Monday that GVR President Mike Zelenak and Vice President Nina Campfield are the subjects of a complaint and that he would consult with legal counsel on how to proceed with an investigation.
The incident occurred Thursday at a GVR Bylaws Subcommittee meeting, which was attended by the committee members, three others and broadcast live via Zoom.
The panel was discussing an upcoming forum on bylaws changes that will go before voters and had already grown heated after GVR director Carol Crothers, who is not on the subcommittee, inquired about including pro and con arguments on the ballot.
Campfield grew visibly frustrated at Crothers' inquiry and at one point got up out of her chair and paced the room, going out of the camera’s view for a time.
“Nina, calm down,” Joyce Finkelstein, the subcommittee chair, said before Campfield returned to her seat.
Crothers, who has had many public disagreements with Campfield, said the GVR vice president wasn’t interested in dissenting voices.
“(Campfield) didn't want to hear any discussion that could potentially get in the way of the changes getting passed,” Crothers told Green Valley News after the meeting. “She always seems angry, she cannot tolerate being questioned.”
Ordered out
The incident under investigation occurred later in the meeting when a GVR member expressed her concerns with transparency in the bylaw amendment process and questioned whether the annotated changes were complete.
The woman, who the Green Valley News is not identifying because she potentially is a victim, was interrupted by objections and demands that she leave after Campfield and several others believed they heard her use a slur.
“You need to leave!” Campfield shouted while pointing at the door. Others in attendance stated they did not tolerate such language.
The woman, who later spoke to the Green Valley News, said she was confused by the accusation and rush to judgment, and repeated what she said was the actual word she used, which is not a slur. She then spelled the word and asked Campfield what she might have misunderstood.
The other attendees appeared to immediately soften but Campfield stood firm.
"I'm sensitive to racial slurs, I don't apologize for that,” Campfield said.
The subcommittee allowed the woman to proceed but she struggled to regain her train of thought and had to take a moment to collect herself through tears. Campfield instructed the woman to submit her questions to the GVR attorney ahead of Wednesday’s bylaws forum.
When the meeting concluded, some attendees approached the woman to see how she was doing. Campfield and Zelenak, left the room without further acknowledging the incident.
The Zoom recording of the meeting, typically erased after minutes are taken, was preserved by GVR staff, according to CEO Somers.
Later that morning, the Green Valley News recounted the incident in its “From the Newsroom” emailed newsletter, which the woman saw.
“After I left in tears, I went home, saw the GV News and was mortified because not only did that happen with the six people in the room, it dawned on me that everybody else observed the unfortunate treatment I got by the board member (via Zoom),” she said in an interview.
She later contacted Somers and sent an email lodging formal complaints against Campfield and Zelenak.
“The president of the board of directors of GVR did absolutely nothing,” the member said of Zelenak. “I’m shocked that nobody at that table stood up to clarify what I said.”
Crothers, who sat near the woman, said her recollection of the exact wording is murky.
“But there’s no doubt in my mind that Nina was not courteous, drove (the member) to tears over what she thought she heard, and she did not apologize,” Crothers said, adding that Zelenak did nothing to de-escalate matters.
“Mike is just at fault as Nina is for breaking the code of conduct,” Crothers said.
Crothers, a former GVR board president, added that GVR leaders could have asked the member to clarify what she said instead of assuming they knew and demanding she leave.
“If a slur was, in fact, said then directors could have respectfully disavowed use of the slur and asked the member to leave,” Crothers said.
According to the Corporate Policy Manual, the CEO or his designee is authorized to conduct an investigation, according to Somers. However, it also states that the CEO, president and chair of the Board Affairs Committee conduct the investigation if it determined to be a “major” incident.
“Since the complaint received is against President Zelenak and VP Campfield, who also functions as the Chairperson of the Board Affairs Committee, I will be consulting with legal counsel on how to proceed,” Somers wrote in an email to the Green Valley News.
The woman provided her written complaint to a reporter. It points to the CPM’s Code of Conduct that states: "Directors must conduct themselves in a courteous, professional and businesslike manner at meetings and in their personal interactions with each other, GVR members and staff."
She alleged in the complaint that Campfield was “very condescending, abrupt and dismissive” toward Crothers earlier in the meeting, and called the behavior “shocking.”
After she was accused of using a slur she said she "felt completely violated, humiliated for being accused of being a racist.”
“I also want it noted the fact that I was allowed to stay in the meeting makes it clear Ms. Campfield's issue with the so-called slur was not true as if it was, I am sure I would have been escorted from the building,” she wrote in her complaint. “Her actions to continue the meeting with me and discussing issues reflects she was good with the misunderstanding on her part.”
No comment
Zelenak and Campfield declined to answer questions when contacted by the Green Valley News.
In an email Monday afternoon, Campfield wrote to a reporter, "In case you are not aware, this type of issue is discussed by the board in executive session, since it is a personnel issue."
She didn't answer several emailed questions and pointed to a section of the CPM that reads, "it is the policy of Green Valley Recreation, Inc. to treat all people with dignity, respect and equality regardless of age, race, color, ancestry, country of origin, disability, ethnicity, marital status, family status, veteran status, gender, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.”
Zelenak pointed to the same section of the CPM and wrote in an email that, “It is board policy that any legal, or personnel issues are addressed in board executive session. I'm not at liberty to discuss this outside of that venue.”
Enforcement procedures state that board proceedings to investigate alleged violations shall be called as soon as possible, but it is unclear when the board will hold an executive session.
Zelenak and Campfield have the right to attend the closed-door executive session but would be unable to participate in any discussion or votes on the matter. A determination of a code violation requires a two-thirds vote of the directors at that executive session, according to the CPM.
If a director is found to be in violation, the directors will decide sanctions. Crothers said she’d like the board “to stand up and remove” Zelenak and Campfield from their leadership titles or request a resignation. Sanctions could also include written admonishment, public censure or holding an election to recall.
GVR Director Kathi Bachelor also attended the meeting as a spectator.
As of Monday, the member stated she had yet to receive an apology from either of the directors and added, “It’s just too late for that now.”
“No member should be afraid to go and give an opinion on GVR at a meeting and be fearful of being bullied," she said.