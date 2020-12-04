Beverly Tobiason, elected earlier this year to a three-year term on the GVR Board of Directors, has resigned.
Tobiason, who served as secretary, told the Green Valley News she resigned effective Wednesday because of a change in personal priorities.
"My priorities are with my family," Tobiason said.
Dale Sprinkle, who finished seventh in the March election, told the newspaper he will fill out the remainder of Tobiason's term. Sprinkle also was a candidate for the 2021 election.
Mark Kelley finished fifth and joined the board earlier this year because of a resignation. Lenore Bell finished sixth and declined the seat.
GVR did not respond to a request to confirm the resignation.