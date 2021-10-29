A GVR board member was censured in open session Wednesday after a majority of the board determined she had violated conduct standards by making what they called inappropriate and abusive statements to the organization’s attorney.
At issue were comments by board member Carol Crothers directed at GVR legal counsel Wendy Ehrlich during a Sept. 22 executive session, though Ehrlich’s name was never mentioned at Wednesday’s meeting. The exact nature of the comments was not disclosed, but Crothers said in a statement to the board that GVR’s legal counsel sent “an embarrassingly condescending email” to Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers criticizing his dealings with board members.
The email from Ehrlich to Somers was a follow-up to a conference call she had with him and GVR Board President Mike Zelenak in early September. The undated email was obtained by the Green Valley News. Ehrlich told the Green Valley News she would not confirm that she wrote the email.
In the email, Ehrlich addresses several issues, including Somers’ monthly one-on-one meetings with individual board members. Ehrlich expressed several concerns about the meetings including, “that in light of the Me Too movement, it creates the potential for allegations of improper conduct, including sexual harassment; (2) it could be perceived as creating the potential for undue influence or quid pro quos; and (3) it could be perceived as, or potentially amount to, a circumvention of the Bylaws’ open meeting requirement.”
Somers has not held one-on-one meetings since receiving the memo; it’s unclear how many board members had met with him.
Zelenak read a statement near the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting that the board determined Crothers’ Sept, 22 statements violated the GVR member and director codes of conduct requiring her to conduct herself in a courteous, professional and businesslike manner, that her comments were inappropriate and abusive, and that her words and actions created a hostile environment, resulting with the meeting being immediately adjourned.
Crothers was denied permission to comment immediately following Zelenak’s censure. He said she had an opportunity to comment at an Oct. 6 executive session hearing called to review the allegations voiced by several board members stemming from the Sept. 22 meeting.
During member comment time at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Crothers got up and took her place in line and had her say. She said that at the September meeting, “several board members asked for legal citations or examples to back up advice from (Ehrlich), and she could provide absolutely none. I stated that I would not accept her position without additional support.”
“I acknowledge that I was upset when a majority of the board ... took the side of GVR counsel over that of our current, very experienced CEO,” prompting her to “speak out forcefully during that closed, executive session,” Crothers said in her statement.
On multiple occasions, GVR counsel has made errors that later had to be corrected, Crothers asserted.
“Often, her advice seems to serve no purpose except to generate division on this board and limit directors from serving the membership,” she said.
Crothers declined to apologize to Ehrlich when asked but did apologize to Somers “for what I believe is an unconscionable lack of support from his board as they try to impair his ability to do a professional job.”
Crothers’ statement Wednesday said she never received written notice of what she’d been accused of nor had she seen or heard Zelenak’s statement until Wednesday. She said she hadn’t been given the opportunity to rebut or respond prior to the public reading.
“I was told one board member had written some complaints about me,” she told the Green Valley News. “After being kicked out of the (Oct. 6) executive session, I asked if they’d call me back in and tell me what was decided. Mike Zelenak said two words: ‘Public censure.’ It occurred to me that I’d better prepare a statement just in case. Truly, I still don’t know.”
There are stricter consequences than censure, including a written admonishment, removal from office, request for a board member’s resignation and/or a recall election.
“In this case, this is all that the board has approved for now,” Zelenak said Thursday.
Bart Hillyer, a GVR board member and retired attorney, addressed Somers’ practice of meeting with individual board members in an Oct. 22 opinion piece in the Green Valley News. He did not mention Ehrlich by name, instead referring to a “GVR contractor.”
Hillyer said he found the informal meetings “quite useful” and that “it’s quite common, and perfectly legitimate, for corporate CEOs to meet with individual board members,” and that, “Some CEOs do it a lot ... It’s driven by the management style of the CEO.”
Hillyer pointed a finger at what he called “the controlling faction of the GVR board, currently nine of the 12 board members,” whom he said were not pleased with the practice. “I surmise that one or two members went behind Mr. Somers’ back to a GVR contractor, complaining about it.”
Hillyer made a motion, which was seconded, to allow Crothers to submit a written response to the censure but was told by Zelenak that since it wasn’t on the agenda, they would not entertain it. Hillyer pointed out the censure itself was not on the agenda and was told, “That’s enough” by Zelenak, ending his bid for the motion.
During member comments, former GVR director Sandra Thornton said the board evidently didn’t like what Crothers said, “so you have decided to single her out and target her with whatever punishment you could come up with.”
She called the action “appalling and embarrassing. Just quit it.”