The GVR Board of Directors unanimously approved next year's budget Wednesday afternoon and it included merit increases for employees.
Green Valley Recreation didn't have funding included in its original budget draft for the merit increases. The addition came after Fiscal Affairs Committee member Tom Sadowski made a motion for staff to preliminarily add them and the FAC approved the motion unanimously at their Nov. 7 special meeting at Las Campanas.
Merit increases are the only raises GVR staff receive. During the Nov. 7 meeting, CEO Kent Blumenthal explained GVR does not give cost of living raises and relies solely on a merit-based system.
The FAC approved the merit increases during another special meeting the following week.