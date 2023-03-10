The Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors has awarded a contract for the Glass Artists Club remodel project.
In a special meeting on March 8, the BOD discussed two bids for the project which came in after GVR staff put out a request for competitive proposals in February.
In a 11-1 vote, the BOD awarded the contract to Canyon Building & Design with an amount not to exceed $734,232.38.
Facilities Director David Jund said the next step for the project will be a pre-construction meeting on March 14 with Canyon Building & Design, their architect, Glass Artists Club leadership and GVR leadership.
During that meeting, they will scope out the project.
Jund said he anticipates they will know more about the project start date and finish date after that meeting.
On Thursday, Glass Artists President Jayne Becker said the entire club was all smiles.
“We are elated, over the moon," she said. "I've seen some people, had some phone calls, emails and everyone’s excited to be past this period and to get started on planning for new courses, planning for the space when we can open it.”
The club has been fundraising to furnish a future studio since 2016 when they formed.
“We knew we would need to furnish the entire studio at once and we expect we will need to spend around $40,000 to buy tables and chairs, equipment, just stuff that we need in order to have a full studio,” she said. “We have the money. GVR does not furnish dedicated space studios. The clubs buy their own."
In the special meeting, CEO Scott Somers presented the two proposals received, and recommended the BOD award Canyon Building & Design.
“We have worked with both and have no problems with either,” he told the board. “Canyon Building and Design submitted their proposal prior to the deadline and Division II submitted it after. Canyon Design’s proposal had more detail. Division II had a lump sum price, not a breakdown and Canyon’s proposal did and was detailed.”
Division II Construction Co. Inc.’s shorter proposal was for an amount not to exceed $701,503.
GVR worked with them in the past to build pickleball courts, and Somers said they had a good experience with them.
Director Bart Hillyer, the one dissenting vote on the contract award, said he felt there was a cost savings there with Division II and they had a history of good work at GVR.
Another point of question for directors has been whether the size of the Glass Artists Club justified the 4,400-square foot space.
Somers said he felt this project was the right move.
“In terms of the right decision, I do believe that. I've only played pickleball a few times, but if we didn't have those courts we wouldn't be competitive,” he said. “People seek amenities and Glass Arts is a growing club."
The club has grown from 41 members in 2016 when it opened to 139 this year.
Becker said she’s confident the club will continue to grow.
“Our club continued to grow even through COVID,” she said. “We do an introductory class to glass arts every month and the majority who take that class join the club. We projected that if we just kept to that same schedule we’d be at over 200 members in two years. We know the demand is there.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone