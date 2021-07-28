The GVR Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a purchase agreement for the large parking lot next to the former Canoa Hills clubhouse that it purchased last year.
The board approved a plan that would pay the GVR Foundation $11,000 per year over the next 10 years ($110,000, with no interest) and approve a lease agreement between GVR and the GVR Foundation that would provide 169 square feet of office space in Canoa Ranch rec center for 15 years, valued at $60,000.
READ MORE DETAILS IN SUNDAY'S GREEN VALLEY NEWS