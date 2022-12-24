Green Valley Recreation has four open seats and eight candidates for Board of Directors in the election that runs March 6-23.
Directors Barbara Blake, Bev Lawless and President Kathi Bachelor are running for re-election. Donna Coon is finishing her second consecutive term and must take one year off before she can run again.
GVR on Friday released the list of candidates who will be on the ballot for the three-year terms. Along with Bachelor, Blake and Lawless, the following will be on the ballot: Carl Charette, Marjorie Garneau, Joseph Magliola, Eric Sullwold and Richard Sutherland.
The list could grow. Those who missed the application deadline can join the slate through a petition process through Jan. 19. For more information on that, contact Nanci Moyo at NanciM@gvrec.org or call 520-838-0144.
GVR’s elections are managed by Vote Now, a third party that runs elections for community associations in 15 states. GVR members can vote online or by mail. The final slate of will be announced Jan. 25, and voting instructions will go out to members Feb. 20.
There will be a candidate meet and greet on Feb. 22 prior to and after the Board of Directors meeting, and forums Feb. 23 and 27.
Winners will be announced March 23, and will join directors Nancy Austin, Ted Boyett, Jim Carden, Carol Crothers, Laurel Dean, Beth Dingman, Steve Gilbert and Bart Hillyer.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone