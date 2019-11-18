The GVR Fiscal Affairs Committee approved recommending next year's budget to the Board of Directors Nov. 20, which now includes staff merit raises.
The original budget didn't have funding for staff pay raises. Last week, committee member Tom Sadowski made a motion for staff to include merit increases in next year's budget, which the FAC approved.
The FAC also added $75,000 for the clay studio conversion and $400,000 for the fitness center conversion.
"This is something that has been discussed now for several years," committee member Charles Sieck said when making the motion.