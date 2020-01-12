The first weekend of the year was busy for the Green Valley Fire District.
On Friday, crews spotted a large dark column of smoke around 1:20 p.m. near Nogales Highway and Calle Valle Verde. They tracked it down and discovered a shed on fire behind a house in the 18000 block of Calle Valle Verde, said L.T. Pratt, GVFD spokesman.
The homeowner had the fire partially extinguished and the crews finished putting it out. No one was hurt and it's unknown what caused the fire.
On Sunday, crews received a call around 6 p.m. about a microwave on fire in a home in the 4700 block of South Desert Sunset Drive. Two people tried to put the fire out with water but they and their dog evacuated when that didn't work.
Firefighters put the fire out and removed the 26-year-old microwave from the home, Pratt said. No one was hurt.
"As a reminder, it’s being 'fire safe' to have an ABC type fire extinguisher handy within reach while cooking in the kitchen," Pratt said. "This type of extinguisher is effective in putting out small fires."
Pratt praised the residents for leaving the home.
"Smoke can overcome you in only minutes," he said.