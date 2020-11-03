Green Valley Fire District is one for one.
The district saw overwhelming support Tuesday night in its first request for bond money in its 45-year history. Voters approved a $13 million bond by a higher than 97 percent margin in early returns.
The district serves Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.
The money will go toward infrastructure investments and help the district reach compliance with standards that have dramatically changed since it was founded in 1975.
About half the money will go toward replacing Station 152 on Camino Encanto in southern Green Valley. It was built in the mid-80s and has shown its age in everything from cracked sidewalks to outdated bunk rooms. The station also is not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act and does not meet National Fire Protection standards.
The district is eyeing about five acres west of Station 152 on the opposite side of Camino del Sol as the site for a new station. Anticipated cost: $5.9 million. Chief Chuck Wunder said he hasn't been able to make much progress because he didn't have money in hand.
The district plans to convert existing Station 152 into a mechanic shop and logistics facility to house supplies and equipment.