GVFD responds to vehicle fire without injury
Green Valley News
Sep 9, 2021
The Green Valley Fire District and Sahuarita Police Department responded to a report of a car fire in the 18000 block of Nogales Highway about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The owner of the vehicle had a small fire in the engine compartment and a bystander was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher, a spokesperson for GVFD said. After assessing the vehicle for further fire problems, fire crews cleared the area. No injuries were reported.
Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740