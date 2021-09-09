vehicle fire.jpg

Crews from the Green Valley Fire District and Sahuarita Police Department respond to a vehicle fire Monday afternoon near the 18000 block of Nogales Highway. 

 Green Valley Fire District

The Green Valley Fire District and Sahuarita Police Department responded to a report of a car fire in the 18000 block of Nogales Highway about 1:30 p.m. on Monday. 

The owner of the vehicle had a small fire in the engine compartment and a bystander was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher, a spokesperson for GVFD said.

After assessing the vehicle for further fire problems, fire crews cleared the area. No injuries were reported. 

