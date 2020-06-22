It doesn’t take much.
That’s the word from Green Valley Fire District, which has been helping out on wildfires across the state along with smaller fires closer to home.
Crews put out small brush fires near AutoZone in Sahuarita on Nogales Highway on Friday and in Elephant Head a day later.
The Friday fire restricted traffic and threatened nearby businesses, according to a GVFD spokesman.
“Fuels are very dry and it only takes a discarded smoking material, a spark from a trailer chain or even pulling off the roadway and leaving your hot car parked over grass fuels to get a big fire started,” L.T. Pratt said.
Please help us by being extra careful.”