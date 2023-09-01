The Green Valley Fire District board voted unanimously Wednesday to purchase a 2023 Type 6 brush truck for $212,618 and a 2024 staff truck for just under $52,000.

Assistant Chief Joey Kosiorowski said they've been wanting to purchase a new brush truck for awhile, but have been unable to find any until recently.



