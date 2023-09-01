The Green Valley Fire District board voted unanimously Wednesday to purchase a 2023 Type 6 brush truck for $212,618 and a 2024 staff truck for just under $52,000.
Assistant Chief Joey Kosiorowski said they've been wanting to purchase a new brush truck for awhile, but have been unable to find any until recently.
"Everybody will sell you a brush truck and when you say, 'Great, when will you deliver it?' They say, 'We'll get back to you,' because they can't get the actual chassis, they can't get the cab and frame," Kosiorowski said.
Kosiorowski said they stumbled upon a Utah fire apparatus company that had purchased chassis. He visited the company and saw how they build the trucks, he said.
They wanted to buy the staff truck now in anticipation of the new fire station opening and because they know it will take awhile for the Chevrolet 2500 four-wheel drive pickup truck to arrive, the assistant chief said.
They've been told it will arrive in about six months, he said, adding the truck is $16,000 more than it was just two years ago.
"I should throw in the caveat saying this $51,000 is just for the truck. We will have to figure out what it's going to cost to make a fire department department response vehicle, the radio, computer, equipment and stuff," Kosiorowski said.
