The Green Valley Fire District invited local teens to “ignite their summer,” and they answered the call.
The district’s newest endeavor – Camp Nitro – kicked off Monday for about a dozen teens ages 16 to 18 wanting a first-hand look at firefighting and emergency medical services.
Through a combination of hands-on training, classroom learning and search and rescue simulations, the camp aims to provide a taste of what a career as a firefighter or EMT could offer, and spark some interest among local teens.
“What we’re really trying to do here is generate some interest among the younger generations,” said GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder. And, as far as piquing interest goes, it seems to have done the trick.
“We filled all our slots within the first three days of announcing,” Wunder added.
The week-long camp kicked-off with an introduction to the fire service environment, including some physical conditioning and hands-on CPR training, which all camp participants become certified in.
On Tuesday, campers put their endurance to the test with rappelling exercises off a culvert near Duval Mine Road, and later, swift water rescue simulations at the Madera Highlands pool.
“We run them through some physical training, and some of the exciting aspects, but then also the clean-up, an introduction to the paramilitary-type of chain of command, and then customer service, how to interact with the community – it’s really the whole picture,” added L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for GVFD.
“To pun the phrase, we’re really giving them the information at a firehose rate, and just seeing if that stirs up some interest in following through, seeing what sticks,” Pratt said.
Roman Coleman, a rising senior at Cholla High School in Tucson, said an early morning obstacle course Tuesday was the highlight of his Camp Nitro experience, so far.
“We had to run up these stairs, ring a bell, all with this big water hose on our back that we then had to carry across the station, and then there’s like a tire and a sledgehammer…it was a lot,” he said.
Coleman, 17, is an aspiring culinary artist, but after this experience, he said he sees a career in emergency services as a solid option.
“I thought this would be something I could go ahead and use on my applications for future work, for schools and everything like that. And it’s something I’ve definitely been interested in learning when it comes to the career choices I can have. I’d love to become a firefighter with this experience; it’s been cool,” he said.
Alexa Vasavilbaso, a rising senior at Sahuarita High School, hopes to work in the medical field one day and agrees the camp has already given her a solid foundation to grow on.
“I signed up because I know I want to be a nurse, I want to work in the medical field, and I just think it’s a great opportunity to learn everything that goes on when it comes to the other side of emergency response,” she said.
Though the camp has introduced teens, some for the first time, to what a career in the fire service could entail, Niki Schnelle, 17, said she needed little convincing.
Schnelle, a Sahuarita resident, recently graduated high school and is already working towards an EMT certification.
“My dad’s a firefighter, so I’m kind of following in his footsteps right now,” she said.
Learn more about Camp Nitro and their adventures throughout the week by visiting GVFD’s Facebook page: facebook.com/GVFire.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
