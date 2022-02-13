The official start to Arizona’s fire season is months away, but Green Valley Fire District starts its preparations early by checking up on one essential piece of equipment – fire hydrants.
“It’s sort of a natural, normal process that happens each year so that if we ever need to call on one of those hydrants, we know they’re going to be working for us,” said L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for GVFD.
Though this year’s hydrant inspections are still underway and are expected to wrap up in a month or two, Pratt said the findings have mostly been “business as usual.”
“On occasion, we’ll find hydrants with a leak here or there, or a lower pressure, and we’ll communicate with the water companies associated with those hydrants that there might be an issue or a problem,” Pratt said.
But the biggest thing the inspections usually reveal, Pratt said, are that some hydrants just need a little TLC.
“We find a lot of hydrants just need a little maintenance around them, especially with the grow-up of ground fuels, bushes and vegetation, and making sure the hydrants have proper markings for our crews to see them in the middle of the night,” he said.
GVFD crews have a goal of performing preventative maintenance on the hydrants each year, but with thousands of hydrants in the Green Valley area alone, Pratt said they greatly appreciate the many Green Valley community members who voluntarily keep their hydrants clean and clear.
According to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, a fire can double in size every two to three minutes, and having engine crews search for and clear out hydrants during an emergency could lead to significant delays in response time.
Taking responsibility for the upkeep of a fire hydrant near or on your property can help firefighters act quickly when they need immediate access to them. Here are a few things to look out for:
- Be sure that a three-foot area around the hydrant is clear of any debris or obstructions.
- Do not park in front of a fire hydrant – a minimum 10-foot distance in front of a hydrant is required.
- If you have any concerns about how a fire hydrant looks, or notice any damage or leakage, call the Green Valley Fire District at 520-625-9400.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone