Dumpster fire

Green Valley Fire District crews extinguished a dumpster fire outside The 19th Hole on La Cañada Drive on Wednesday morning.

 Green Valley Fire Department

Green Valley Fire District crews responded to a dumpster fire at The 19th Hole Bar and Grille on La Cañada Drive at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of arriving.

GVFD reported no injuries. The fire is under investigation.

In April, The 19th Hole had a fire near the restaurant's back door that owner Greg Hansen suspected started by rags spontaneously combusting based on surveillance video.

He estimated the April fire caused about $10,000 in damage.

