Green Valley Fire District crews responded to a dumpster fire at The 19th Hole Bar and Grille on La Cañada Drive at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes of arriving.
GVFD reported no injuries. The fire is under investigation.
In April, The 19th Hole had a fire near the restaurant's back door that owner Greg Hansen suspected started by rags spontaneously combusting based on surveillance video.
He estimated the April fire caused about $10,000 in damage.