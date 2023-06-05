The Green Valley and Drexel Heights fire districts are partnering to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide, and put more life-saving detectors in the hands of homeowners.
The two districts — who already partner to share resources, training and personnel — were recently approved for grants from the LAUREN Project, which provides funding for community organizations to purchase carbon monoxide detectors for lower-income homeowners.
With their grant, the Green Valley Fire District obtained about 150 carbon monoxide (CO) detectors for distribution to community members who might not otherwise be able to afford them.
"We saw there was a real need here because, you know, these alarms aren’t super expensive, but when you’re on a fixed income like a lot of Green Valley folks, that extra $30 or $60 or so can really make a difference," said L.T. Pratt, public outreach coordinator for the Green Valley Fire District. "This will enable GVFD to provide for those residents that need CO alarms — if they have gas appliances for example — but can’t afford those alarms. We can now present these to those homeowners free of charge."
A ‘silent killer’
Carbon monoxide, often called the “silent killer,” is an odorless, colorless gas that’s completely invisible to the eye, but can be extremely dangerous.
The gas is created by common, everyday items that burn fuels, like furnaces, gas stoves, vehicles, fireplaces, yard equipment and generators. Improperly ventilated appliances and engines, particularly in tightly enclosed spaces, may allow carbon monoxide to accumulate to dangerous levels.
Once in the air, CO can rapidly enter all parts of the body when you breathe — blood, brain, hair and muscles — and can starve the body of oxygen.
Early warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can include a slight headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms. Prolonged exposure to dangerous CO levels could lead to convulsions, loss of consciousness, brain damage, heart and lung failure, and even death.
The LAUREN Project itself was motivated by the accidental death of Lauren Moilien Johnson, a young woman who died in her apartment in January 2009 after a repairman put a damaged vent cap on a roof vent, causing toxic CO gas to back up into her apartment.
According to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association (NCOOA), there are more than 95,000 CO poisonings reported in the U.S. each year, resulting in about 50,000 annual ER visits and about 1,200 deaths.
Yet data from the NCOOA shows that only about 14% of families in the U.S. have properly functioning CO alarms installed in their homes, and the numbers are even lower for socially and economically disadvantaged communities.
Because of its virtually undetectable nature, the only way to prevent CO poisoning is to ensure spaces are properly ventilated, that all appliances are working properly and maintained by a professional, and that CO detectors are properly installed and working, especially near where people sleep.
By partnering with local fire departments and other emergency response agencies, like the American Red Cross, the LAUREN Project hopes to honor Johnson’s life and continue their mission of making the world “safer and more just” by providing carbon monoxide detectors to those in need.
Safer communities
Although this grant marks a first for Green Valley Fire District’s involvement with the LAUREN Project, Drexel Heights Fire District is no stranger to the program.
Annette Kelley, Fire Prevention Specialist with Drexel Heights, said her district has been receiving grants and CO detectors from the Lauren Project since around the early 2000s.
Since then, the district has received thousands of dollars in donations from the program, which has allowed them to steadily distribute between 16 and 32 CO detectors each month to community members in their district through their residential home safety check program.
Oftentimes, Kelley said many residents are aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, but may have never checked to see if their detectors are working properly, installed properly or need new batteries. Other times, they may have never even thought about carbon monoxide at all.
“It really is an all-volunteer effort to make our community safer, and it’s really such a great opportunity to be able to install these devices, to provide this outreach to the community, and really raise awareness around the issue,” Kelley said. “To me, raising awareness about this issue is hugely important and for so long has not gotten the attention it fully deserves, but I’m so glad to see the program coming to the Green Valley community. It’s a great program that came out of a tragic end, but it’s been very, very well-received in our community, and what a legacy Lauren has.”
Green Valley Fire Corp volunteer coordinator Kevin McNichols said there could be some future plans to add a component to also help people with impaired hearing stay safe during a CO build-up.
The GVR Foundation recently awarded GVFD with a $2,500 grant to purchase smoke detectors for hearing-impaired individuals. These detectors are enabled with bed shakers and a strobe light to allow those who may not be able to hear a traditional smoke alarm to still get out in an emergency.
In the past few years, McNichols said GVFD has installed a half dozen or so of these alarms in homes of hearing-impaired individuals, but the price tag — typically in the $200-$300 range — makes them more cost prohibitive to keep on-hand at all times, compared to other smoke alarms.
“We’re looking to use this grant for about $2,500 to try to get maybe 9-10 on our shelves, so as there’s a need, we can have them on hand and distribute them,” McNichols said. “And the ultimate goal, really, is to make sure people have the tools they need to be able to get out when it’s necessary.”
As for the CO detector project, Pratt said the Green Valley Fire District will be learning from Drexel Heights’ experience, and working together with the community to identify homeowners who may be eligible to receive a detector.
For more information on the program, and to see if you qualify for a free CO detector, call the Green Valley Fire District Headquarters at 520-625-9400.