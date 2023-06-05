Kevin McNichols

Green Valley Fire Corps volunteer coordinator Kevin McNichols pulls one of the new carbon monoxide detectors from the package.

 By Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

The Green Valley and Drexel Heights fire districts are partnering to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide, and put more life-saving detectors in the hands of homeowners.

The two districts — who already partner to share resources, training and personnel — were recently approved for grants from the LAUREN Project, which provides funding for community organizations to purchase carbon monoxide detectors for lower-income homeowners.

Green Valley Fire Corps volunteer coordinator Kevin McNichols checks out the supply of carbon monoxide detectors the district received through a grant.
The Green Valley Fire District received about 150 carbon monoxide detectors through a grant to install in local homes.


Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

