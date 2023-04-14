The Green Valley Fire District can now begin circulating petitions as part of its annexation process in northern Sahuarita.
GVFD’s Fire Board unanimously voted to authorize the next step in the process during a special meeting Thursday, which was attended by dozens of Sahuarita residents who spoke out largely in support of the effort.
“We gotta have fire protection, you can't live without it,” said Doug Chapell, a homeowner in Rancho Sahuarita. “I think this is a good thing for Rancho, it's a good thing for Sahuarita. Sahuarita needs to close this gap and get it over with.”
Mario Carrasco, another Rancho Sahuarita homeowner who has worked with the Tucson Fire Department, added that public safety is often top-of-mind when people are thinking about living in a community.
“Our public safety situation is up in the air right now, and that's not a good thing for a community the size of Sahuarita,” he said.
“I think we've been on borrowed time with half the community not paying, and the other half paying (for Rural Metro fire subscriptions). I think it's about time that we, the members of the community, step up and put our money where it matters, and that's in a good public safety entity like the Green Valley Fire District.”
Some background
The northern half of the Town of Sahuarita is currently served by Rural Metro Fire – a for-profit business that operates on voluntary subscriptions.
In October, Rural Metro announced they would be ending service in the area, citing a lack of sufficient subscription revenue and “ever-increasing financial pressures,” Rural Metro Chief Karl Isselhard told the Green Valley News.
According to Isselhard, only about 43% of Sahuarita residents served by Rural Metro paid for a subscription.
Following discussions with the Town of Sahuarita, Green Valley Fire Chief Chuck Wunder said Rural Metro immediately approached the fire district about annexing the remaining portions of the town into their service area.
Currently, Green Valley Fire District covers all of Green Valley and the southern half of Sahuarita, including Quail Creek, La Posada and south of Anamax Park.
This annexation would bring into the fold all properties in Sahuarita that are not currently in GVFD’s service area. Those are primarily areas north of Camino Antigua and a few properties in the Stonehouse and Madera Highlands area.
While the annexation process is only focused on properties within the Town of Sahuarita boundaries, Wunder said GVFD would continue to offer a similar subscription model for those outside the town boundaries that would also be losing Rural Metro service.
“Currently, this annexation is focused on the Town of Sahuarita, but we will be providing fire services to the east, to those subscription areas and supporting that, that's important. But as of the moment, that is not included in the annexation request,” Wunder said Thursday.
So far, the process has involved a lot of collaboration between the Town of Sahuarita, Rural Metro Fire and the Green Valley Fire District to ensure a smooth transition of services. GVFD has also agreed to absorb any Rural Metro personnel who wish to stay in the area to ensure no jobs are lost during the transition.
During Thursday’s meeting, Wunder stated that Rural Metro intends to remain in the area until June 2024, with GVFD planning to assume services in July 2024.
What will it cost?
One recurring concern from Sahuarita residents in attendance Thursday revolved around property taxes and how much each resident would have to pay for GVFD services if the annexation is successful.
Predominantly, Wunder said, most residents who currently pay for a Rural Metro subscription will likely see an increase in the dollar amount they pay for fire service.
According to GVFD’s Boundary Change Impact Statement, the median property owner currently within the annexation area – owning a home with a full-cash value of about $191,000 – would pay about $450 for fire service annually, if annexed.
The exact price each homeowner would ultimately pay, however, will be based on the property’s limited assessed value, which homeowners can find through the Pima County Assessor’s Office.
Wunder said that the district does not anticipate increasing the levy ($2.52) for current residents of the Green Valley Fire District or residents in the proposed annexation area as a result of this process.
“We've analyzed the assessed value for the area, and find it sufficient to support the operational needs we have at this current time. So, there's no plan to adjust our levee right there,” Wunder said.
What about fire stations?
Where GVFD’s trucks and personnel will ultimately be stationed to support northern Sahuarita, and what might happen to Rural Metro’s two existing fire stations, were also a main point of concern for residents Thursday night.
While those aspects are not statutorily part of the formal annexation process, Wunder said he’s working with the Town of Sahuarita and Rural Metro to hammer out those details.
“Obviously, we have to provide fire protection in the area and we can't service appropriately from the Green Valley fire stations, just like multiple people mentioned. We have to have short response times,” Wunder said.
“Those details have not been worked out, and we'll certainly need to work those details out as to where we occupy fire stations, but they'll certainly be needed as well as resources to ensure our response times and appropriate coverage for the area.”
GVFD currently owns four fire stations, one of which is in Sahuarita, on Campbell Road near the entrance to Quail Creek. The other three are in Green Valley.
Rural Metro has two stations it leases in Sahuarita from Rancho Sahuarita — one along Sahuarita Road behind McDonald's and one on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard toward the northern end of the community.
Wunder has said GVFD may consider occupying the Rural Metro stations, but factors like leasing instead of owning a building and the fire district’s standards for its stations could complicate that.
What happens now?
Going forward, GVFD’s focus will be gathering signatures from those who support the annexation process.
Only residents who are property owners in the proposed annexation area can validly sign annexation petitions.
By statute, a successful annexation effort will require the fire district to collect signatures from a simple majority (50% plus one) of the total property owners in the proposed annexation area, as well as a simple majority (50% plus one) of the assessed valuation of the area. If the petition signatures do not represent those values, the annexation cannot be approved, Wunder said.
“I will tell you that our goal, working with Rural Metro and the Town of Sahuarita, is to expedite this annexation as quickly as possible,” Wunder said.
“You have one year from the date that petitions are authorized to be circulated to complete an annexation; we are hoping to complete it in about five and a half months,” he said, adding that the process must be completed by the end of October to get on the tax rolls for the following year.
"This is a big project, and we really need the residents in the annexation area to actively seek out an opportunity to sign a petition," Wunder said.
But a handful of Sahuarita residents were skeptical that enough residents were aware of the annexation process to begin with, and what could be done to bring more attention to the issue.
“What I worry about is all those non-subscribers (to Rural Metro). Do they know that they had the option to subscribe? Do they know now that, even if they didn’t subscribe, they can still sign this petition and can still participate in this process," said Mary Fisher, a Sahuarita resident.
"That’s what concerns me, this seeming lack of awareness about how the fire service works in our area. I think there needs to be some real education and awareness getting them involved in this process, as well,” she said.
Those interested in signing a petition can express their interest at gvfire.org and sign up to have a GVFD representative come out to gain your signature.
Additionally, GVFD will host a variety of events and signing days in the annexation area in the coming weeks and months.
"We are very excited for the opportunity to provide services to the entire Town of Sahuarita and look forward to a successful annexation campaign,” Wunder said.