The Green Valley Fire District can now begin circulating petitions as part of its annexation process in northern Sahuarita.

GVFD’s Fire Board unanimously voted to authorize the next step in the process during a special meeting Thursday, which was attended by dozens of Sahuarita residents who spoke out largely in support of the effort.

Chuck.JPG

Green Valley Fire Chief Chuck Wunder explains the fire district's annexation process during a public hearing April 13. 
Annexation area map.JPG

A map on display at the Sahuarita Town Hall shows the Green Valley Fire District's proposed annexation area in northern Sahuarita. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?