Station No. 82

A lone Rural Metro engine sits in one of Station No. 82's bays on May 9 as the company wrapped up clearing the station before shuttering the doors.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Green Valley Fire District's annexation efforts in northern Sahuarita have crossed the halfway mark for the initial phase, but the district's chief wants to see momentum increase to meet targeted deadlines.

The Sahuarita Town Council gave GVFD its go-ahead on Jan. 23. In October, the town's subscription-based fire and emergency service provider, Rural Metro, informed them it would discontinue operations in the area. Rural Metro Chief Karl Isselhard has told the Town Council that a lack of subscriptions and increased costs led to the company's decision to leave Sahuarita.

Fire Capt. Matt Hughes

Fire Capt. Matt Hughes looks at some of GVFD's hazmat equipment at Station No. 155 in Quail Creek on May 5.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Assistant Editor

Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.

