The Green Valley Fire District welcomed the newest addition to its fleet this week with a little help from the community.

Crews officially put a new ladder truck into service just before 9 a.m. Thursday, following a traditional push-in ceremony to christen the engine.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

