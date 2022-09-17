The Green Valley Fire District welcomed the newest addition to its fleet this week with a little help from the community.
Crews officially put a new ladder truck into service just before 9 a.m. Thursday, following a traditional push-in ceremony to christen the engine.
The ceremonial apparatus push-in dates to the 1800s, when firefighters relied on horse-drawn equipment. After returning from a call, the animals were unable to back into the station, which required crew members to unhitch the horses and push the equipment into the bay instead.
In honor of those early crews, many fire departments host their own push-in ceremony to mark the arrival of a new apparatus, and invite the community to join in celebrating the moment their tax dollars made possible.
“Obviously we’re excited to celebrate the addition of a new apparatus, but today’s really about celebrating our community and the partnerships we have with them,” said GVFD Fire Chief Chuck Wunder.
The new engine – which cost the district a little under $900,000, including all the tools, technology and equipment on-board – was part of a $13 million bond initiative approved by Green Valley voters by more than a 97% margin in November 2020.
“We found that extremely heart-warming, from the perspective of our firefighters and staff back in here, to know that we have that sort of support, and that you (Green Valley voters) have that much confidence and trust in your resources here at the fire department. So, today is really about celebrating that partnership, although we are pretty excited and grateful to have this truck,” Wunder said.
Thursday’s ceremony also featured a traditional bucket brigade – paying homage to yet another early firefighting practice – as firefighters and community members filled the new engine with water from the older ladder truck, which will now be retired from the district.
That older engine, which served the Green Valley area for 24 years, will be transferred to Drexel Heights Fire District and available for reserve use if needed by GVFD.
Wunder anticipates the new engine, which will be stationed at Fire Station 151 off North La Canada Drive, will serve the Green Valley community for the next 20 years.
Station 152
The 2020 bond initiative was the first proposed by Green Valley Fire District in its 47-year history, and was approved to pay for infrastructure upgrades that will improve safety for firefighters, and help the district achieve compliance with newer guidelines outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act and the National Fire Protection standards.
About half of the bond money is slated to go toward replacing Fire Station 152 along Camino Encanto in southern Green Valley, which was built in the mid-1980s and has shown its age in everything from cracked sidewalks to outdated sleeping quarters.
Supply chain bottlenecks from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures have slowed momentum on the project, but the district has made some progress.
In May, the GVFD Fire Board approved spending $1.5 million to purchase “long lead” items for the new station – things like doors and HV/AC units that were facing monthslong delays due to supply chain issues – to keep the project on-schedule.
L.T. Pratt, community outreach coordinator for GVFD, said the project is now in the bidding process and design plans for the station have been submitted for comments and permits.