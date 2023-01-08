The Green Valley Fire District broke ground on the new Station 152 on Thursday, Jan. 5 along with members of the Green Valley Fire Board, CORE Construction, WSM Architects and the Green Valley community.
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News
Green Valley Fire Chief Chuck Wunder speaks during a groundbreaking for the fire district's new Station 152 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News
Fred Knapp, vice president of CORE Construction Tucson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Green Valley's new Station 152 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News
John Price, project manager with WSM Architects, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for Green Valley's new Station 152 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News
An staff member with the Green Valley Fire District looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Station 152 on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News
A rendering of the new Station 152 is displayed during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building along Camino Del Sol on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Green Valley community came together Thursday to celebrate the long-anticipated construction of the Green Valley Fire District’s new Station 152.
The new building will replace and sit directly across from the district’s current Station 152 on Camino Del Sol, which is now over 40 years old and has shown its age in everything from outdated bunkrooms to electrical and plumbing issues.
“We are so, so grateful for this support, and want to say a very big thank you to our community for their trust. This is your fire station, and it would not be possible without you, so thank you for your graciousness and trust in Green Valley Fire,” Fire Chief Chuck Wunder said during Thursdays’ groundbreaking ceremony.
“This station is designed to last us 45-plus years, and will continue to boost our community and firefighters for years after we’re gone,” he said.
The new station will be about 9,400 square feet, and will be built with a focus on firefighter safety and cancer prevention, Wunder said, equipped with ventilated turn-out rooms, isolated areas to separate living spaces from bays, special exhaust systems to remove contaminants, and non-porous furniture to keep toxic carcinogens from seeping in.
Firefighters at the station will also have access to several bunk rooms, a commercial-grade kitchen, a fitness room, office space and three drive-thru bays that will house an engine company and an ambulance.
“We’re so grateful to be able to deliver this type of facility for your firefighters so they can not only feel comfortable in their role and working in this station, but also so they can serve the community at a higher level,” said Fred Knapp of CORE Construction, whose team will be building the station over the next 10 months.
“We really feel that this is a valuable investment to the community at-large, and we hope that our small part of it will help ensure the safety and the growth of this community for years to come,” said John Price, project manager with WSM Architects, who designed the new station, along with stations 151 and 155 in Green Valley during their build-out in 2009.
An information session held for neighbors in the immediate area of the new station earlier this month largely saw positive support for the new building, said Marilyn Luehrmann, a resident of the Desert Hills III West, which sits directly across from the station along Retorno De Anza.
“I’m very happy with it, and I just think it’s wonderful,” Luehrmann said, adding that the corner lot was originally permitted for a three-story assisted living facility before it went back on the market and was purchased by the fire district.
“The fire station is to be positioned at the lowest elevation of the acreage to have minimal impact to the view. We are all saying a big ‘whew’ to this corner not having a three-story building on that corner,” she said.
Wunder said Thursday he’s hoping to have an open house sometime late fall to celebrate the completion of the station alongside the community.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
