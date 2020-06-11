Green Valley Fire District is among several agencies assisting in battling the Big Horn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson.
The fire had burned nearly 4,800 acres as of early Thursday afternoon, and residents in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue north of Ina Road are being evacuated. The lightning-caused blaze broke out June 5, and was 10 percent contained.
On Thursday, fire crews conducted burnouts along the south end of the fire from Pima Canyon east toward Finger Rock and Pantatoc. Burnouts consume fuel between firefighters and the wildfire to stop the fire’s path or decrease it.
GVFD sent an ambulance crew, assigned to the “W”hiskey Division of the firefighting efforts. They will provide medical assistance and transport if needed to three hot shot hand crews and four engines.
Pima County updates: https://emergencyalerts.pima.gov/