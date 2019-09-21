If you want to know what's in store for Green Valley 20, 30 or 40 years down the road, get in line because there aren't any easy answers. But the Green Valley Council is working toward finding some.
Dick Roberts, vice president of the Executive Board, said GVC doesn't know what the future of Green Valley will look like or what factors will influence change. Right now, all he can put forward are "what ifs," he said. But figuring it out is a priority, because Roberts says communities that don't look ahead die.
With that in mind, the GVC is looking to start a Futures Committee to look at a variety of factors such as trends, changes in businesses and recreation, infrastructure and potential governmental impacts associated with remaining unincorporated. One example Roberts looks to is the Interstate 11 project, which could be far in the future — if built at all — but should be discussed now.
"But what does it mean for Green Valley when that thing comes snaking through here," Roberts asked. "That's what I want people to start looking into because somebody that's moving here today that's 50-60 years old, they're going to be 70-80 years old by the time I-11 comes through here. Then they're going to say, 'What happened, what are we going to do now, maybe we should have looked at it back then.'"
There are less obvious trends that could play a big role in shaping the future of Green Valley, he said. One is pickleball.
Pickleball, often called the fastest-growing sport in America, has launched the construction of thousands of courts across the country in recent years. Green Valley Recreation recently broke ground on a 24-court Pickleball Center to meet current and future demand. However, it didn't come without controversy and resistance.
Proponents argued the sport is increasingly popular and preparing for the demand is necessary for growth and attracting new members. Opponents argued the courts were too expensive and GVR doesn't need to grow. Roberts is focused on the interplay of all aspects of Green Valley that keep the community growing, from new housing to commerce and recreation.
However, some people in Green Valley don't want to see such growth in the community and Roberts said it's a matter of them not wanting change.
"All of us resist change in one way or another, but you got to get by that," he said.
Meeting changes head-on is one of the reasons Roberts wants to see volunteers step forward and participate in forming a Futures Committee. Those interested can call GVC, 520-648-1936. Roberts said he anticipates the committee will begin by early 2020.
"If people don't look ahead for Green Valley, if they wait until Green Valley shows up 25 years from now and haven't planned for it, what's going to happen," he asked.