The Green Valley Council will hold a forum on roads at 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 30 at GVR’s Santa Rita Springs Center’s Anza Room.
There will be a presentation by Deputy Pima County Administrator Carmine DeBonis on the county’s Pay as You Go (PAYGO) funding plan which replaces the reliance on bonds. During GVC’s last Board of Representatives meeting Sept. 19, DeBonis said that in five years he expects Pima County to spend $50 million annually on road repairs. The county has $26 million budgeted for road repairs this year.
The Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee is also collecting survey data online from residents for prioritizing road repairs for the next fiscal year which begins in July. The committee will not be at the forum, but directions will be available on how to submit the survey online.
The list of roads scheduled for repair should be available in January. The survey will be available online until Nov. 18.