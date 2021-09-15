September is National Preparedness Month, and the Green Valley Council is gearing up by reigniting its Emergency Planning Committee, which was previously on hiatus due to the pandemic.
The committee’s aim is to help coordinate efforts to make the community safer, stronger and better prepared to respond during emergency situations – whether fire, major flooding or blowing dust.
But during Monday’s kickoff meeting, Debbie Kenyon, president of the Green Valley Council, said the main agenda item was updating the way emergency information is shared with Green Valley residents.
“This thing started out many years ago with phone trees to all the HOAs, and now, of course, with the advent of cell phones, and all of the means to notify people, its function has really morphed into something very different,” Kenyon said.
“From the council’s perspective, it’s now: What are the best tools that we can give our HOAs and our homeowners so they can get that pertinent information? What do they need to have at their fingertips?”
With urgent, timely messaging being crucial during emergency situations, the GVC committee is looking to Pima County’s emergency notification system as a model for keeping the community informed in a timely manner.
Subscribers to the alert system can receive notifications on many of their electronic devices about weather-related events, police situations, public health concerns or emergencies. The free alert system also allows subscribers to geographically tailor their notifications by zip code, ensuring they receive the most relevant information.
Being concise and impactful with information during an emergency is key, but it can sometimes be a challenge given Green Valley’s older demographic, Kenyon said.
“We don’t want to overflow people with information, but on the other hand, we’re in a unique community with aging people who we know aren’t always thinking rationally during an emergency,” she said.
“And in Green Valley, just doing something once is not enough because we probably have 70 percent turnover every few years,” she said.
During his time as commander of the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, Doug Kenyon said he’s been reassured by increasing community adoption of new technology, and was hopeful that an emergency notification system could be widely used here.
“Five years ago, I would have said 50 percent aren’t tech savvy. Today, I would say less than 10 percent are not, and I think some of that resistance is going away,” he said.
According to the Pew Research Center, more than 75 percent of people over 65 in the U.S. now use the internet, up from just 14 percent in 2000. Some studies show that elders are also increasingly likely to learn new tech skills when that tech adds value to their lives.
Alongside educating the community about the county’s emergency alert system, the Emergency Planning Committee has also scheduled an educational forum to enhance the community’s understanding of the 9-1-1 system.
In Green Valley, as in other communities he’s served, Pima County Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Hill said he’s seen a number of incidents that could’ve been handled more effectively had someone chosen to call the law enforcement sooner.
“A lot of times, we can’t do as much about certain situations when they’re over, so it’s a lot nicer to deal with them when it’s ongoing,” Hill said.
“If at all in doubt, I say call 9-1-1 because our dispatchers are trained on all the right questions to ask, and even if it’s not an emergency, they can at least get the process started and connect you with the right people,” he said.
The GVC Emergency Planning Committee’s 9-1-1 forum is slated for Oct. 26 at Desert Hills Rec Center at 2 p.m.