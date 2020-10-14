Green Valley Council's Thao Tiedt told the Executive Committee she will resign as president effective Thursday at 5 p.m.
Tiedt announced her intentions to leave in September and move to Washington state.
On Wednesday, Tiedt said she still needs to sell her Green Valley home but decided to move now to be with family for Thanksgiving.
Tiedt began her two-year term in 2019, which ends in December.
GVC's Executive Committee appointed former president Dick Roberts to finish Tiedt's term. The Board of Representatives will elect a new president whose term begins in January.